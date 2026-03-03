Fog warning as visibility drops to near zero over western inland areas

Temperatures set to fall as rain and strong winds sweep UAE
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of a chance of fog formation and deteriorating horizontal visibility at times, dropping to near zero over some western inland areas from 1:20 am until 9:30 am this morning.
The alert comes as the country braces for unsettled conditions and a marked fall in temperatures.
On Wednesday, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected at times, with a chance of rainfall across scattered areas.
Temperatures are set to drop significantly, accompanied by light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds, freshening at sea and causing blowing dust. Wind speeds are forecast at 15–25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.
Sea conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
On Thursday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will persist, with a further decrease in temperatures. There remains a chance of daytime rainfall over some coastal, northern and eastern areas.
Winds will continue from the south-west to north-west at 15–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, freshening over the sea. The Arabian Gulf will remain rough, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times.
By Friday, conditions are expected to become fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing at times over some southern areas. North-westerly winds will be light to moderate, fresh over the sea, at 10–25 km/h and up to 40 km/h. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.
On Saturday, fair to partly cloudy conditions will prevail. Humidity is expected to increase by night and into Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas. North-westerly winds will remain light to moderate, fresh at sea, at 10–25 km/h and reaching 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will be rough, becoming moderate later, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to slight.