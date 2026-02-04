UAE weather: Light rain, clouds and rough seas forecast 

A spell of unsettled weather will continue from today through to Monday morning
Dubai: The UAE is expected to see fair to partly cloudy weather today at times over some northern and eastern areas with a probability of light rainfall, and an increase in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
A spell of unsettled weather will continue from today through to Monday morning, as weak upper-level troughs pass over the country at intervals, accompanied by surface low-pressure systems.
Humidity is expected to increase by night and on Thursday morning over some internal areas, there is the probability of fog or mist formation. Light to moderate winds, freshening over the sea by night. The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
On Thursday, it's expected to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall, and a decrease in temperatures over the coast, Humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of mist formation. Light to moderate North-westerly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 40km/h. The sea will be rough, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
On Friday, the weather is predicted to be fair to partly cloudy and low clouds will appear over some eastern areas with a probability of light rainfall during daytime.
Humidity levels to increase by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds may lead to more dust in the air. They will move with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 35km/h. The sea will be gentle in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
By Saturday, it will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudier by evening over the islands and coastal and northern areas with a probability of light rainfall.
On Sunday morning, there will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 35km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
On Sunday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and Eastern areas with a probability of rainfall, and an increase in temperatures. Light to moderate southeasterly to north-westerly winds are expected at speeds between 10 and 35km/h. The sea will be gentle to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox