Conditions are forecast to ease slightly on Thursday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and low cloud formation over some coastal and northern areas. Humidity will increase again overnight and into Friday morning, raising the likelihood of fog or mist in some western areas. Winds will shift from north to northeasterly, remaining moderate to fresh and becoming strong at times over the sea, with gusts of up to 45 km/h. The Arabian Gulf is expected to remain very rough to rough, gradually becoming moderate by night, while seas in the Oman Sea will be rough to moderate.