Gusty winds and falling temperatures mark midweek before calmer conditions return
Dubai: Weather conditions across the UAE are set to be unsettled from Wednesday, with cooler air, strong north-westerly winds and rough seas expected to dominate much of the week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Today, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over coastal areas, with a noticeable drop in temperatures. Humidity is expected to build overnight and into Thursday morning in some internal regions. Winds will be moderate to fresh from the northwest, strengthening at times and stirring up blowing dust and sand, with speeds of 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.
Conditions are forecast to ease slightly on Thursday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and low cloud formation over some coastal and northern areas. Humidity will increase again overnight and into Friday morning, raising the likelihood of fog or mist in some western areas. Winds will shift from north to northeasterly, remaining moderate to fresh and becoming strong at times over the sea, with gusts of up to 45 km/h. The Arabian Gulf is expected to remain very rough to rough, gradually becoming moderate by night, while seas in the Oman Sea will be rough to moderate.
By Friday, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, turning cloudy at times over northern areas and islands during the night. Temperatures are set to rise, with humid conditions persisting into Saturday morning and a continued chance of fog or mist in western regions. Winds will be light to moderate from the southeast to northeast, with speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. Sea conditions will ease, becoming moderate to slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Saturday, weather conditions will stabilise further, with fair to partly cloudy skies and occasional cloud cover over the sea and some coastal and northern areas. There is a chance of light rainfall. Winds will remain light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h. Seas are expected to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Authorities have urged residents and motorists to remain cautious during periods of strong winds, reduced visibility and rough sea conditions.
