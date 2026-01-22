Where the temperatures have even dipped to below freezing
Winter in the GCC feels a lot colder than summer, but there have been times when the temperatures have really dipped, with record low temperatures set. Sometimes, there has even been snow in the desert, including in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Some of the lowest temperatures in the Gulf have dropped to below 0°C, making snowfall possible.
January 16, 2008: -10°C, Hail, Saudi Arabia
February 3, 2017: -5.7°C, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
December 16, 2024: -3°C, Salmi, Kuwait
January 26, 2023: -0.9°C, Jabal Shams, Oman
February 5, 2017: 1.5°C, Abu Samra, Qatar
January 20, 1964: 2.7°C, Durrat Al Bahrain, Bahrain
Historic low temperatures in the region have been set as far back as 1964. And new record lows have been set as recently as 2023 and 2024.
If you're planning on travelling around the Gulf in the winter, you might want to pack a jacket, boots, and a scarf, especially if you're travelling to northern regions.
The UAE is currently in Al Shabt, which is the coldest time of the year. Al Shabt runs from January 15 to February 10. On January 22, Jebel Jais recorded a frigid temperature that was just above 0°C. Residents in mountainous region reported frost-like conditions and blistering winds in the early morning.
Social media is abuzz with discussions about potential snow in the UAE.
Winter temperatures vary depending on the part of the country, but typically range from a mean temperature of about 16°C to 24°C.
Saudi is also experiencing freezing temperatures. In December, Tabuk and the Trojena Mountains were covered with snow, and even Riyadh residents reported seeing snowflakes in the sky.
In January 2026, Turaif experienced freezing temperatures of -3°C. It might not be the coldest temperature Saudi has ever experienced, but the cold wave has impacted the country with the National Center for Meteorology (NCM) advising the public to stay safe following the sharp drop in temperatures.
The average winter temperature in Saudi Arabia varies widely, depending on which part of the country you're in. For example, Riyadh winter temperatures range between 8°C to 20°C, while in Jeddah they average between 18°C to 30°C.
Oman nearly broke its coldest recorded temperature record this year when Jabal Shams recorded a frosty -0.1°C. The coldest temperature on record was -0.9°C, and it was set only in 2023. Could we break it this year?
The colder months of Oman have temperatures ranging between 15°C to 25°C, but in higher altitudes that can drop down to a low of around 0°C.
The coldest temperature recorded in Kuwait was below freezing at -3°C. Winter temperatures are usually between 8°C and 20°C.
Qatar has mild winters with the coldest-ever temperatures recorded still being above 0°C. The average winter temperatures vary between 15°C to 20°C.
Like Qatar, Bahrain's coldest temperature ever recorded was above freezing. The Kingdom of Bahrain's average temperatures range between 14°C to 24°C.
