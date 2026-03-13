F1 Bahrain and Saudi Grands Prix likely to be cancelled
Dubai: Two races on the 2026 Formula One calendar are set to be called off as the security situation in parts of the Middle East remains uncertain, according to a report by Sky Sports.
The broadcaster reported that the upcoming Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, scheduled for April, may be cancelled as early as this weekend if conditions in the region do not improve.
Under the current calendar, the Bahrain Grand Prix is due to take place from April 10 to 12 as the fourth round of the season.
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The championship was then expected to move to the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah for the next race from April 17 to 19.
According to Sky Sports, discussions are understood to be taking place because of heightened tensions in the region.
However, there has been no official confirmation from the sport’s authorities. Both Formula One and its governing body, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), have declined to comment on the report.
If the two races are ultimately cancelled and not replaced elsewhere on the calendar, the 2026 championship would be reduced from its originally planned 24 rounds to 22.
Sky Sports added that finding replacement venues at short notice may be difficult because the season’s March-to-December schedule is already densely packed. Should the races be removed without substitutes, the calendar would see a sizeable gap in April.
At present, the third round of the championship, the Japanese Grand Prix, is scheduled for March 27 to 29 at Suzuka Circuit. The next confirmed race after that would then be the Miami Grand Prix from May 1 to 3 in Miami, creating a pause of roughly five weeks between events.
The championship is currently in China for the latest race weekend in Shanghai, where Mercedes driver George Russell has taken pole position for the sprint race.
For now, the fate of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds remains uncertain, with teams and fans awaiting an official update from Formula One and the FIA.