The Kingdom has increasingly expanded its use of advanced technologies during Hajj, Umrah
A smart robot offering religious services and multilingual translations has been employed at Mecca’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina as part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to enhance digital religious services and enrich the experience of pilgrims.
The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Two Holy Mosques said the robot provides interactive religious guidance and instant multilingual translation services through an easy-to-use digital interface.
The robot also offers information on facilities and locations within the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, responds to a range of religious inquiries and delivers instant translations for pilgrims from different nationalities and cultural backgrounds.
Authorities said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to use artificial intelligence and smart technologies to improve awareness and religious outreach services while supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation strategy.
The Kingdom has increasingly expanded the use of advanced technologies during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, including smart applications, crowd management systems and AI-enabled services aimed at improving the experience of millions of pilgrims visiting the holy sites each year.
The Presidency said it would continue deploying modern interactive systems and smart technologies to improve service quality for worshippers and visitors at Islam’s holiest sites.