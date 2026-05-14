GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia deploys AI-powered multilingual robot for pilgrims at two holy mosques

The Kingdom has increasingly expanded its use of advanced technologies during Hajj, Umrah

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
AI-powered multilingual robot launched at Mecca’s Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque to provide religious guidance, instant translations and smart services for pilgrims.
AI-powered multilingual robot launched at Mecca’s Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque to provide religious guidance, instant translations and smart services for pilgrims.
SPA

A smart robot offering religious services and multilingual translations has been employed at Mecca’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina as part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to enhance digital religious services and enrich the experience of pilgrims.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Two Holy Mosques said the robot provides interactive religious guidance and instant multilingual translation services through an easy-to-use digital interface.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The robot also offers information on facilities and locations within the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, responds to a range of religious inquiries and delivers instant translations for pilgrims from different nationalities and cultural backgrounds.

Authorities said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to use artificial intelligence and smart technologies to improve awareness and religious outreach services while supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation strategy.

The Kingdom has increasingly expanded the use of advanced technologies during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, including smart applications, crowd management systems and AI-enabled services aimed at improving the experience of millions of pilgrims visiting the holy sites each year.

The Presidency said it would continue deploying modern interactive systems and smart technologies to improve service quality for worshippers and visitors at Islam’s holiest sites.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Hajj

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Hajj pilgrimage offers believers a chance for forgiveness, renewal and spiritual peace.

Hajj 2026: Here is what pilgrims need to know

6m read
Muslim pilgrims pray as they circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the minor pilgrimage, known as Umrah, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

24/7 hotline in 11 languages for pilgrims

1m read
Pilgrims perform the Umrah at the Holy Kaaba, as they start arriving to perform the annual Hajj at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Hajj 2026: Saudi Arabia deploys full operational plans

1m read
This aerial view shows Muslims visiting the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on June 8, 2025, at the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Nusuk card: What Hajj pilgrims need to know

3m read