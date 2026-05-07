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Saudi Arabia launches 24/7 multilingual hotline for pilgrims

Hotline number 1966 available in 11 languages

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Muslim pilgrims pray as they circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the minor pilgrimage, known as Umrah, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Muslim pilgrims pray as they circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the minor pilgrimage, known as Umrah, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
AP

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has enhanced direct communication channels with pilgrims through a unified number, 1966, available around the clock in 11 languages.

The ministry said the service allows pilgrims to obtain information, request assistance and report service-related issues, with systems in place to ensure swift responses and efficient handling of various cases, thereby enhancing service quality.

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It added that trained staff manage inquiries in coordination with relevant authorities through an integrated system supported by advanced call management technology, improving response accuracy and overall service quality. Qualified personnel will follow up on inquiries and reports and process them in coordination with relevant entities within an integrated work system.

The unified contact centre relies on a modern technical infrastructure that improves performance efficiency through advanced systems for managing and distributing calls based on staff skills, providing accurate and swift responses, and enhancing communication effectiveness with pilgrims.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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