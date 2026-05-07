Hotline number 1966 available in 11 languages
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has enhanced direct communication channels with pilgrims through a unified number, 1966, available around the clock in 11 languages.
The ministry said the service allows pilgrims to obtain information, request assistance and report service-related issues, with systems in place to ensure swift responses and efficient handling of various cases, thereby enhancing service quality.
It added that trained staff manage inquiries in coordination with relevant authorities through an integrated system supported by advanced call management technology, improving response accuracy and overall service quality. Qualified personnel will follow up on inquiries and reports and process them in coordination with relevant entities within an integrated work system.
The unified contact centre relies on a modern technical infrastructure that improves performance efficiency through advanced systems for managing and distributing calls based on staff skills, providing accurate and swift responses, and enhancing communication effectiveness with pilgrims.