Saudi Arabia: Madinah Buses project suspends services temporarily for Hajj operations

Shuttle routes to Prophet’s Mosque, Quba Mosque continue during service suspension
The Madinah Buses project, overseen by the Al Madinah Region Development Authority, has announced the temporary suspension of its public transportation services from noon on the 9th of Dhu Al Hijjah, 1447 AH, as part of preparations for the Hajj season, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Normal operations are set to resume on the morning of the second day of Eid Al Adha.
The move is part of an approved operational plan aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing logistical efficiency during the peak pilgrimage period.
Authorities said the adjustment supports wider efforts to manage crowd movement and ensure smooth transportation services across the city.
Despite the suspension of general services, the project will continue operating dedicated shuttle routes to the Prophet’s Mosque and Quba Mosque.
Residents and visitors have been advised to follow official social media channels for updates on service schedules and operational changes.