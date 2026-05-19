Aim to improve mobility and reduce congestion for pilgrims
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has completed large-scale road and infrastructure upgrades in Mecca and the holy sites for the 2026 Hajj season as part of efforts to improve mobility and reduce congestion for pilgrims.
The ministry said the works included the implementation of more than 11 million linear metres of roads through a series of development projects and field interventions targeting high-density areas.
Authorities also carried out maintenance and development works covering around 74 million square metres of road surfaces, while more than 1.2 million square metres were newly asphalted to enhance the readiness of the transport network during the pilgrimage season.
The ministry said the operational plan included improving the readiness of 123 bridges and 44 pedestrian and vehicle tunnels, alongside infrastructure upgrades linked to key traffic routes in and around the holy sites.
The works are intended to improve road safety, strengthen traffic flow and increase movement efficiency in vital areas expected to witness heavy pilgrim crowds during Hajj.
The ministry said the projects formed part of an integrated operational system aimed at improving municipal infrastructure and reducing congestion points across Mecca and the holy sites during the annual pilgrimage.