GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia completes major road upgrades for 2026 Hajj season

Aim to improve mobility and reduce congestion for pilgrims

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi Arabia completed large-scale road and infrastructure upgrades in Mecca and the holy sites for the 2026 Hajj season as part of efforts to improve mobility and reduce congestion for pilgrims.
Saudi Arabia completed large-scale road and infrastructure upgrades in Mecca and the holy sites for the 2026 Hajj season as part of efforts to improve mobility and reduce congestion for pilgrims.
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has completed large-scale road and infrastructure upgrades in Mecca and the holy sites for the 2026 Hajj season as part of efforts to improve mobility and reduce congestion for pilgrims.

The ministry said the works included the implementation of more than 11 million linear metres of roads through a series of development projects and field interventions targeting high-density areas.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Authorities also carried out maintenance and development works covering around 74 million square metres of road surfaces, while more than 1.2 million square metres were newly asphalted to enhance the readiness of the transport network during the pilgrimage season.

The ministry said the operational plan included improving the readiness of 123 bridges and 44 pedestrian and vehicle tunnels, alongside infrastructure upgrades linked to key traffic routes in and around the holy sites.

The works are intended to improve road safety, strengthen traffic flow and increase movement efficiency in vital areas expected to witness heavy pilgrim crowds during Hajj.

The ministry said the projects formed part of an integrated operational system aimed at improving municipal infrastructure and reducing congestion points across Mecca and the holy sites during the annual pilgrimage.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Hajj

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Hajj transportation plans were developed in coordination with relevant authorities as part of an integrated operational system using advanced planning and modern technology to ensure smooth flow and pilgrim safety throughout the Hajj season .

Hajj transportation plan completed to ensure safety

1m read
Entry to Mecca restricted with permits

Saudi Arabia opens Absher Mecca entry for 6 categories

1m read
Pilgrims perform the Umrah at the Holy Kaaba, as they start arriving to perform the annual Hajj at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Hajj 2026: Saudi Arabia deploys full operational plans

1m read
This aerial view shows Muslims visiting the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on June 8, 2025, at the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Nusuk card: What Hajj pilgrims need to know

3m read