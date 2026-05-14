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More than 860,000 foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for 2026 Hajj season

240,000 pilgrims arrive through the Mecca Route Initiative

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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More than 860,000 foreign pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, as the kingdom ramps up large-scale logistical, transport and digital operations ahead of the peak rituals in Mecca.
More than 860,000 foreign pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, as the kingdom ramps up large-scale logistical, transport and digital operations ahead of the peak rituals in Mecca.
SPA

More than 860,000 foreign pilgrims have so far arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, as the kingdom ramps up large-scale logistical, transport and digital operations ahead of the peak rituals in Mecca, Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, said.

Al Rabiah said: "As of Wednesday, 820,000 pilgrims entered the kingdom by air, including 240,000 through the Mecca Route Initiative, while about 35,000 arrived by land crossings and 4,000 by sea."

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The minister said Saudi Arabia had mobilised all resources under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to ensure pilgrims perform rituals with ease and comfort.

Al Rabiah said the kingdom had launched more than 100 initiatives under Saudi Vision 2030 to improve services and enhance the overall pilgrim experience. Authorities have also enabled more than 30 companies to provide services to overseas pilgrims and expanded direct digital bookings through the Nusuk platform for travellers from 126 countries.

Saudi authorities said the Nusuk platform now offers more than 130 digital services and serves over 51 million users worldwide, while the “Hajj Without Luggage” initiative reduced airport processing times from two hours to around 15 minutes by allowing pilgrims to ship baggage directly to their residences.

The minister said infrastructure preparations had also been expanded, including 25 development projects in Mecca and the holy sites, additional shaded areas around Mount Arafat, expanded pedestrian routes and new accommodation projects in Mina.

Saudi authorities have also intensified inspections and crowd management measures ahead of Hajj, conducting more than 50,000 inspection tours since mid-Shawwal to ensure compliance with service standards and pilgrimage regulations, Al Rabiah added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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