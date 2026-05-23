More than 366,000 unauthorized individuals denied entry into Mecca
Dubai: Saudi Arabia said it will not allow the Hajj season to be used for activities that conflict with the spiritual purpose of the pilgrimage, as officials confirmed that more than 1.5 million pilgrims from abroad had already arrived in the Kingdom ahead of this year’s Hajj.
The announcement came during a briefing held by Hajj security commanders at the Unified Security Operations Center in Mecca, where authorities detailed operational, security and crowd-control plans for the 1447H pilgrimage season.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami, Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Hajj Security Committee, said all security and operational sectors had completed preparations to manage the annual pilgrimage safely and efficiently.
“Our objective is to ensure every pilgrim can perform their rituals smoothly and return home safely,” Al-Bassami said, urging visitors to focus exclusively on worship during the Hajj season.
Saudi authorities said security strategies this year rely heavily on advanced surveillance technologies, AI-supported monitoring systems and coordinated field operations to regulate crowd movement, reduce congestion and identify violators attempting to enter Mecca illegally or organize unauthorized campaigns.
Officials disclosed that more than 217 fake Hajj campaigns had been dismantled across the Kingdom, while 7,733 individuals violating residency, labour and border security regulations were prevented from entering Mecca.
Authorities also blocked more than 366,000 unauthorized people from accessing the holy city through entry checkpoints and intercepted thousands of vehicles used to transport violators during the pilgrimage season.
According to security officials, compliance indicators have improved compared with last year’s Hajj, with a 44 per cent decline in the number of violators and deportees, a 12 per cent reduction in fake Hajj campaigns and a 33% drop in residency and border-related offences.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Omari, Commander of the Special Emergency Forces, said security plans this year were designed to remain “proactive, integrated and flexible”, with personnel deployed across major pilgrimage sites including Namirah Mosque, Jabal Al Rahmah and the Jamarat complex to regulate movement and maintain safety.
Major General Dr. Hamoud Al-Faraj, Director General of Civil Defense, said authorities had intensified preventive measures while expanding the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence to improve risk monitoring and emergency response capabilities.
Meanwhile, Acting Director General of Passports Major General Dr. Saleh Al Murabba said overseas pilgrim arrivals had exceeded 1.518 million by Friday afternoon, including more than 1.457 million arrivals through Saudi airports.