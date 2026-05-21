Flights to depart from Terminal 4 between May 21 and 23
Kuwait's General Civil Aviation Authority has launched its operational plan for the 2026 Hajj season, with 63 scheduled flights set to transport around 8,400 pilgrims and administrators from Kuwait to Saudi Arabia.
The flights will depart from Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport between May 21 and May 23, according to the authority.
The return flights for pilgrims would operate between May 30 and 31 under schedules coordinated with Kuwaiti Hajj campaigns and Saudi authorities, Sheikh Hamoud Al Mubarak, Chairman of the authority, said in a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
Al Mubarak said the operational plan had been prepared in coordination with several government bodies, including the Ministries of Interior and Islamic Affairs, the General Administration of Customs, airlines and ground service providers.
He added that all operational, logistical and security preparations had been completed to ensure the safe and smooth movement of pilgrims during the Hajj season.