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Kuwait to operate 63 flights for 2026 Hajj season, transporting 8,400 pilgrims

Flights to depart from Terminal 4 between May 21 and 23

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait will operate 63 scheduled flights to transport around 8,400 pilgrims and administrators to Saudi Arabia.
Kuwait will operate 63 scheduled flights to transport around 8,400 pilgrims and administrators to Saudi Arabia.
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Kuwait's General Civil Aviation Authority has launched its operational plan for the 2026 Hajj season, with 63 scheduled flights set to transport around 8,400 pilgrims and administrators from Kuwait to Saudi Arabia.

The flights will depart from Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport between May 21 and May 23, according to the authority.

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The return flights for pilgrims would operate between May 30 and 31 under schedules coordinated with Kuwaiti Hajj campaigns and Saudi authorities, Sheikh Hamoud Al Mubarak, Chairman of the authority, said in a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

Al Mubarak said the operational plan had been prepared in coordination with several government bodies, including the Ministries of Interior and Islamic Affairs, the General Administration of Customs, airlines and ground service providers.

He added that all operational, logistical and security preparations had been completed to ensure the safe and smooth movement of pilgrims during the Hajj season.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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