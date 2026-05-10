Plan includes access to Jamarat site and holy sites metro
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has finalised preparations to manage pilgrim movement and transport, including access to the Jamarat site and the holy sites metro and oversee transportation between the holy sites during the 2026 Hajj season.
The ministry said the plans were developed in coordination with relevant authorities as part of an integrated operational system using advanced planning and modern technology to ensure smooth flow and pilgrim safety throughout the spiritual journey.
It added that field coordination would be strengthened through a unified command structure, faster information exchange and rapid response mechanisms.
The ministry urged pilgrims to adhere to approved movement schedules and comply with regulations, stressing that cooperation is essential to maintaining an orderly and safe Hajj experience.
To address on-ground developments, the ministry announced it is enhancing field coordination through a unified leadership framework, faster information exchange, and rapid response mechanisms.
The ministry urged pilgrims to adhere to approved movement schedules, note their key role in organising pilgrim flow, and fully comply with all movement regulations to help ensure a safe, orderly, and well-managed Hajj experience.