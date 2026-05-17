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Saudi Arabia announces Umrah season calendar for 1448 AH

Pilgrims will be allowed to enter Mecca and receive Umrah permits starting June 1

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The new calendar outlines the operational stages and deadlines for Umrah companies, external agents and pilgrims ahead of the upcoming season.
The new calendar outlines the operational stages and deadlines for Umrah companies, external agents and pilgrims ahead of the upcoming season.
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Dubai: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the Umrah season calendar for the year 1448 AH as part of preparations to receive pilgrims arriving from outside Saudi Arabia under an integrated system of services and care.

The ministry said the new calendar outlines the operational stages and deadlines for Umrah companies, external agents and pilgrims ahead of the upcoming season.

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According to the schedule, preliminary agreements between Umrah companies and overseas agents began on March 4, 2026, followed by the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum and the signing of initial agreements on March 30.

Preparatory meetings for the 1448 AH season were held on May 5, followed by the qualification and final contracting process for external agents on May 11.

The ministry said service provider contracts and package designs are being completed through the electronic platform ahead of the start of visa issuance on May 31, 2026, corresponding to 14 Dhu Al Hijjah 1447 AH.

Under the calendar, pilgrims holding Umrah visas will be allowed to enter Mecca and receive permits starting June 1, 2026.

The schedule also sets March 9, 2027, as the final deadline for issuing Umrah visas, March 23 as the last date for pilgrim entry into Saudi Arabia and April 7, 2027, as the deadline for pilgrim departures.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the calendar is part of wider efforts to streamline procedures and improve the experience of Umrah pilgrims through advanced digital systems and integrated operational services.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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