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Saudi Arabia launches digital contracting service for upcoming Umrah season

Umrah permit issuance begins on June 1

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a new digital service for qualifying external agents and finalising contracts for the upcoming Umrah season through the Masar Nusuk platform.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a new digital service for qualifying external agents and finalising contracts for the upcoming Umrah season through the Masar Nusuk platform.
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a new digital service for qualifying external agents and finalising contracts for the 1448 AH Umrah season through the Masar Nusuk platform.

The ministry said the move forms part of a broader digital ecosystem aimed at automating contracting procedures, improving operational efficiency and strengthening the readiness of the Umrah sector for the upcoming season.

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Under the new system, all stages of the contracting process will be fully automated through the platform, the ministry said.

The service also adopts a unified electronic contract model with digital verification enabled through a quick response (QR) code integrated into the Nusuk platform.

Saudi authorities have increasingly expanded the use of digital services across the Hajj and Umrah sectors in recent years as part of efforts to streamline procedures for pilgrims and improve service quality.

The ministry said that a service allowing Saudi Umrah companies to contract with domestic service providers through Masar Nusuk will also be launched, covering accommodation, transportation, catering, value-added services, and the design of packages and programs.

The move comes ahead of the start of visa application submissions and processing on May 31, with Umrah permit issuance through the Nusuk app beginning on June 1.

The ministry affirmed that these steps are part of its efforts to enhance the pilgrim experience, improve service quality, and strengthen digital and operational integration across the Umrah ecosystem.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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