Umrah permit issuance begins on June 1
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a new digital service for qualifying external agents and finalising contracts for the 1448 AH Umrah season through the Masar Nusuk platform.
The ministry said the move forms part of a broader digital ecosystem aimed at automating contracting procedures, improving operational efficiency and strengthening the readiness of the Umrah sector for the upcoming season.
Under the new system, all stages of the contracting process will be fully automated through the platform, the ministry said.
The service also adopts a unified electronic contract model with digital verification enabled through a quick response (QR) code integrated into the Nusuk platform.
Saudi authorities have increasingly expanded the use of digital services across the Hajj and Umrah sectors in recent years as part of efforts to streamline procedures for pilgrims and improve service quality.
The ministry said that a service allowing Saudi Umrah companies to contract with domestic service providers through Masar Nusuk will also be launched, covering accommodation, transportation, catering, value-added services, and the design of packages and programs.
The move comes ahead of the start of visa application submissions and processing on May 31, with Umrah permit issuance through the Nusuk app beginning on June 1.
The ministry affirmed that these steps are part of its efforts to enhance the pilgrim experience, improve service quality, and strengthen digital and operational integration across the Umrah ecosystem.