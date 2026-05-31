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Saudi Arabia builds major waste processing city south of Mecca by 2027 to serve Hajj and Umrah pilgrims

Facility designed to meet Mecca’s waste management for up to 60 years

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Waste Processing City, developed on an area of 8.5 million square metres, is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.
The Waste Processing City, developed on an area of 8.5 million square metres, is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.
AFP

Saudi Arabia is building a large scale waste processing city south of Mecca as part of efforts to strengthen environmental services and support the growing needs of the holy city and surrounding pilgrimage sites.

The project, known as the Waste Processing City, is being developed on an area of 8.5 million square metres and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

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Authorities said the facility is designed to meet Mecca’s waste management requirements for up to 60 years, supporting the city’s long-term urban growth and the millions of pilgrims who visit annually for Hajj and Umrah.

The project comes as Saudi Arabia continues to expand municipal and environmental infrastructure at the holy sites.

More than 13,000 sanitation workers are currently deployed across Mecca and the holy sites, supported by 3,000 vehicles and pieces of equipment. Authorities have also distributed around 88,000 waste containers across targeted locations to maintain cleanliness during peak pilgrimage seasons.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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