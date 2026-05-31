Facility designed to meet Mecca’s waste management for up to 60 years
Saudi Arabia is building a large scale waste processing city south of Mecca as part of efforts to strengthen environmental services and support the growing needs of the holy city and surrounding pilgrimage sites.
The project, known as the Waste Processing City, is being developed on an area of 8.5 million square metres and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.
Authorities said the facility is designed to meet Mecca’s waste management requirements for up to 60 years, supporting the city’s long-term urban growth and the millions of pilgrims who visit annually for Hajj and Umrah.
The project comes as Saudi Arabia continues to expand municipal and environmental infrastructure at the holy sites.
More than 13,000 sanitation workers are currently deployed across Mecca and the holy sites, supported by 3,000 vehicles and pieces of equipment. Authorities have also distributed around 88,000 waste containers across targeted locations to maintain cleanliness during peak pilgrimage seasons.