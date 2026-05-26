Millions of pilgrims gather on Arafat for Hajj’s holiest day

Emergency, medical and transport teams mobilised across the plain of Arafat
Mecca: More than 2.5 million Muslim pilgrims gathered on the plain of Arafat on Tuesday to perform the most sacred rite of the Hajj pilgrimage, in one of the world’s largest annual displays of faith and devotion.
Pilgrims streamed into the vast desert plain in an atmosphere of calm and order, as Saudi authorities oversaw tightly coordinated crowd movements and extensive field operations across the holy site.
Many made their way towards Mount of Mercy, where worshippers stood shoulder to shoulder in prayer, raising their hands in supplication and seeking forgiveness in a moment marked by profound spirituality and reflection.
The mountain occupies a central place in Islamic history, as the site where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his Farewell Sermon during his final pilgrimage more than 1,400 years ago.
Today, it is one of the most recognised landmarks of Hajj and the focal point of the Day of Arafat, the essential pillar of the pilgrimage without which Hajj is considered invalid.
Located around 18 kilometres from the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the plain of Arafat transforms each year from an empty stretch of land into a temporary city hosting millions of people for less than 12 hours.
Surrounded by mountain ranges and linked to nearby pilgrimage sites through an intricate transport and services network, the area becomes the spiritual centre of the Islamic world during the annual pilgrimage.
Saudi authorities said hospitals, medical centres and emergency units had been fully activated across the site to support pilgrims throughout the day. Mount Arafat Hospital, along with a network of health clinics and ambulance stations, remained on high alert to handle emergencies and provide immediate medical care.
Mountain rescue teams from the General Directorate of Civil Defence were also deployed around elevated and rocky areas to support field operations and reinforce public safety measures. The specialised teams, equipped to access difficult terrain, were stationed near mountainous locations surrounding the site to respond rapidly to emergencies if required.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing announced the completion of an extensive lighting network across the holy sites ahead of this year’s pilgrimage season. More than 20,000 lighting units had been installed on around 5,000 towers and poles across roads and pedestrian routes, creating a fully integrated modern illumination system.
Authorities added that more than 200,000 lighting units across Mecca and the surrounding holy sites had undergone preventive maintenance in preparation for Hajj, with field teams continuing to monitor operations around the clock to ensure uninterrupted services for pilgrims.
Despite the scale of the operation, Arafat remains a city with no permanent residents,a a place that comes alive for a single day each year before falling silent once again after millions of pilgrims depart at sunset towards Muzdalifah.