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Saudi Arabia deploys full-scale military, security and medical operation for Hajj

More than 2,160 medical personnel deployed across 41 Hajj locations

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The Land Forces will participate in crowd management and maintaining order around the Grand Mosque and its entrances.
The Land Forces will participate in crowd management and maintaining order around the Grand Mosque and its entrances.
SPA

Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced the completion of its preparations for the 1447H Hajj season through a comprehensive operational plan deploying military, civilian and medical personnel across Mecca, Medina and the holy sites to support security authorities and government agencies in safeguarding pilgrims and ensuring the smooth performance of rituals.

The ministry said the plan mobilises operational capabilities as Saudi authorities prepare for one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA). 

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The Land Forces, represented by the Special Military Police and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence units, will participate in crowd management and maintaining order around the Grand Mosque and its entrances. 

Their responsibilities also include reconnaissance operations, hazardous material detection and radiological and chemical decontamination tasks across the holy sites and land entry points.

Meanwhile, the Air Force will oversee airspace monitoring, air traffic management and aerial reconnaissance missions aimed at detecting emergencies and coordinating with security agencies at checkpoints and access routes leading to the pilgrimage areas.

The Naval Forces will assist government agencies at maritime entry points and the holy sites through explosive detection operations, inspection of suspicious packages and the deployment of drone teams and field monitoring units.

Search-and-rescue and diving teams will also support civil defence authorities in responding to emergencies.

On the healthcare front, the ministry said its medical services division had completed readiness measures through a mission operating across 41 locations, including field hospitals, medical centres, ambulance facilities and primary care clinics, with a combined capacity of more than 1,100 beds and participation from over 2,160 medical, technical and administrative personnel.

For the fifth consecutive year, Prince Sultan Armed Forces Hospital in Medina will operate the seasonal medical centre in the central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque.

The facility includes emergency units, outpatient clinics, radiology, laboratory services and support departments staffed by more than 315 personnel and volunteers.

The ministry added that four fully equipped medical evacuation aircraft would operate around the clock to transport emergency cases from the Grand Mosque and the holy sites to healthcare facilities in coordination with participating hospitals.

In parallel, the General Directorate of Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces will implement awareness programmes for ministry pilgrims and guests from allied and friendly countries through field camps supervised by religious guidance specialists, alongside multilingual publications and digital awareness messages.

The ministry will also host military attachés accredited to the kingdom and members of foreign military delegations to perform Hajj rituals.

In addition, Saudi Arabia will host members of its armed forces as well as families of martyrs and injured personnel from Saudi, Yemeni and coalition forces involved in Operations Decisive Storm and Restoring Hope in specially equipped camps in Mina.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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