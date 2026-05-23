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Grand Mosque launches smart navigation system to ease pilgrim movement

New coding and signage system aims to improve movement inside Grand Mosque

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Geographic coding signs have been installed on columns throughout the ground floor of the Grand Mosque.
Geographic coding signs have been installed on columns throughout the ground floor of the Grand Mosque.
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Dubai: Saudi authorities have launched a new geographic coding system inside the Grand Mosque in Mecca as part of efforts to improve navigation, crowd management and the overall experience for worshippers and visitors during peak pilgrimage seasons.

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said the initiative aims to make movement inside the mosque easier and more efficient by helping pilgrims and Umrah performers identify locations and navigate large prayer and circulation areas more accurately.

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Under the project, geographic coding signs have been installed on columns throughout the ground floor of the Grand Mosque, creating a clearer spatial guidance system designed to support crowd organization and facilitate access to key areas inside the complex.

Authorities said the project also included the addition of 84 new directional signs in the Masaa area, the corridor used by pilgrims performing the ritual walk between Safa and Marwa. The new signs are intended to improve visibility and assist visitors in reaching destinations more quickly, particularly during periods of high congestion.

The updated guidance system has been integrated with gates, walkways and major landmarks across the mosque to create a more connected and intuitive navigation network for visitors arriving from different access points.

The signage designs and dimensions were specifically developed to suit the movement patterns and high-density conditions commonly experienced within the Grand Mosque, especially during Hajj and Ramadan seasons.

The authority added that the initiative is part of a programme focused on improving operational efficiency, visitor services and safety standards across the Grand Mosque, while supporting smoother movement for millions of worshippers throughout the year.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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