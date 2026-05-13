They include dedicated routes, wheelchairs, transport charts
Saudi Arabia has expanded accessibility services for elderly and disabled pilgrims at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina during the current Hajj season, as part of efforts to improve mobility and ease of worship for visitors.
The services include providing electric and manual wheelchairs, dedicated transport carts at specially designated routes to help pilgrims move around the mosque and its courtyards more easily.
Authorities said entrances, pathways and elevators had been equipped to support the movement of elderly worshippers and people with disabilities, while dedicated prayer areas and accessible facilities had also been provided.
Field support and guidance teams have been deployed across the central area surrounding the mosque to assist pilgrims in reaching prayer halls and service facilities, while also managing crowd movement during peak periods to ensure safety.
Interactive maps accessible through QR codes have also been introduced at mosque gates, alongside multilingual guidance services and specially equipped restrooms.
The measures form part of broader transport, crowd-control, healthcare and emergency service plans aimed at ensuring a safe and accessible environment for pilgrims throughout the Hajj season.