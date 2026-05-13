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Hajj 2026: Saudi Arabia launches new mobility and support services for elderly and disabled pilgrims at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina

They include dedicated routes, wheelchairs, transport charts

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The services include electric and manual wheelchairs, dedicated transport carts at specially designated routes to help pilgrims move around the mosque and its courtyards more easily.
The services include electric and manual wheelchairs, dedicated transport carts at specially designated routes to help pilgrims move around the mosque and its courtyards more easily.
SPA

Saudi Arabia has expanded accessibility services for elderly and disabled pilgrims at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina during the current Hajj season, as part of efforts to improve mobility and ease of worship for visitors.

The services include providing electric and manual wheelchairs, dedicated transport carts at specially designated routes to help pilgrims move around the mosque and its courtyards more easily.

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Authorities said entrances, pathways and elevators had been equipped to support the movement of elderly worshippers and people with disabilities, while dedicated prayer areas and accessible facilities had also been provided.

Field support and guidance teams have been deployed across the central area surrounding the mosque to assist pilgrims in reaching prayer halls and service facilities, while also managing crowd movement during peak periods to ensure safety.

Interactive maps accessible through QR codes have also been introduced at mosque gates, alongside multilingual guidance services and specially equipped restrooms.

The measures form part of broader transport, crowd-control, healthcare and emergency service plans aimed at ensuring a safe and accessible environment for pilgrims throughout the Hajj season.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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