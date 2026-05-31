Integrated package to combine accommodation, transport and catering services
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has begun preparations for the 2027 Hajj season, unveiling a series of reforms aimed at streamlining pilgrim services, enhancing accommodation standards and strengthening oversight of Hajj operations.
The plans were announced by Tawfiq Al Rabiah during the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's annual closing ceremony in Mecca, where officials presented the initial framework that will guide coordination with Hajj affairs offices around the world ahead of the next pilgrimage cycle.
Among the most significant changes is the introduction of an integrated service model that combines accommodation in Mecca and Medina with transportation and catering services under a unified package.
Saudi authorities said these services will become mandatory components of pilgrimage programmes throughout a pilgrim's stay in the Kingdom.
The ministry also announced a restructuring of Hajj packages, reducing the existing offerings to three categories intended to provide greater flexibility while better matching the needs and preferences of pilgrims. One of the current package options, known as Package D, will be discontinued under the new system.
In a further move aimed at improving operational standards, Saudi authorities will introduce a compulsory training programme for personnel working in Hajj affairs offices. Completion of the programme will become a prerequisite for obtaining the necessary visas and permits linked to Hajj operations.
The ministry also outlined a timetable for preparations for the 1448 AH pilgrimage season. Beginning on June 30, 2026, Hajj affairs offices and international Hajj service providers will be able to secure priority reservations for accommodation in Makkah and Madinah.
The ministry said organisations seeking to retain their existing locations within the holy sites will receive priority consideration when contracting for the new comprehensive service package, with the reservation period running until August 13, 2026.
The measures are part of Saudi Arabia's wider efforts to improve the pilgrim experience, increase operational efficiency and strengthen service quality as the Kingdom continues to modernise the management of one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings.