The move aims to reduce the risk of infections transmitted through personal items
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has urged Hajj pilgrims to avoid sharing shaving tools during the ritual of hair removal after completing pilgrimage rites, warning of potential health risks and infections transmitted through personal items.
The ministry called on pilgrims to follow preventive health guidelines during Hajj, stressing the importance of carrying umbrellas, drinking water regularly, wearing face masks in crowded areas and avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during peak daytime hours.
Saudi authorities have stepped up field inspection campaigns to address unsafe and unregulated shaving practices around pilgrimage sites.
The ministry said official sites had been reinforced with health monitors and inspection teams to improve oversight, regulate services and enhance operational efficiency during the Hajj season.
The authorities expanded public health and heat-mitigation measures this year as millions of pilgrims gather in Mecca and surrounding holy sites for the annual pilgrimage.