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Saudi Arabia urges pilgrims not to share shaving tools after Hajj rites

The move aims to reduce the risk of infections transmitted through personal items

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Pilgrims have been urged to avoid sharing shaving tools after completing Hajj rites to protect their safety and reduce the risk of infections transmitted through personal items.
Pilgrims have been urged to avoid sharing shaving tools after completing Hajj rites to protect their safety and reduce the risk of infections transmitted through personal items.
Okaz

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has urged Hajj pilgrims to avoid sharing shaving tools during the ritual of hair removal after completing pilgrimage rites, warning of potential health risks and infections transmitted through personal items.

The ministry called on pilgrims to follow preventive health guidelines during Hajj, stressing the importance of carrying umbrellas, drinking water regularly, wearing face masks in crowded areas and avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during peak daytime hours.

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Saudi authorities have stepped up field inspection campaigns to address unsafe and unregulated shaving practices around pilgrimage sites.

The ministry said official sites had been reinforced with health monitors and inspection teams to improve oversight, regulate services and enhance operational efficiency during the Hajj season.

The authorities expanded public health and heat-mitigation measures this year as millions of pilgrims gather in Mecca and surrounding holy sites for the annual pilgrimage.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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