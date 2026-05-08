Guide includes mandatory vaccines, medical reports and heat protection advice
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has urged UAE pilgrims travelling to perform Hajj to follow 15 key health measures and preventive procedures before and during their journey, with particular emphasis on receiving mandatory vaccinations, registering them on the International Vaccination Card, improving physical fitness and preparing first aid and personal care kits to ensure readiness for any potential health emergency during the pilgrimage.
In a comprehensive awareness guide issued ahead of the Hajj season, the ministry called on pilgrims to visit the nearest health centre to receive the required vaccinations and consult doctors regarding medications, particularly those with chronic illnesses who may require adjustments to dosages or treatment schedules.
The ministry also stressed the importance of carrying a detailed medical report outlining the pilgrim’s medical condition and prescribed medications to facilitate healthcare follow-up if needed during the journey.
The health guide is part of the ministry’s broader efforts to reduce health risks and strengthen pilgrims’ preparedness to ensure a safe and smooth Hajj experience.
The ministry highlighted the importance of obtaining essential and mandatory vaccinations, including the meningococcal vaccine covering all strains, provided that the vaccination is administered at least 10 days before travel and no more than five years prior.
Pilgrims were also advised to receive the updated seasonal influenza vaccine for the 2025–2026 season.
The ministry confirmed that all vaccinations are available across government and private health centres and clinics, while urging pilgrims to ensure all doses are officially recorded on the International Vaccination Card before departure.
As part of medical preparations before travel, the ministry outlined a series of preventive steps beginning with visiting a specialist doctor before departure to ensure overall health stability, alongside starting a physical fitness programme to prepare the body for the strenuous physical demands of the pilgrimage.
The guidance stressed the importance of carrying sufficient quantities of personal medication in original packaging, maintaining a healthy and balanced diet to strengthen immunity before travel, and keeping a detailed medical report specifying illnesses, medications and prescribed dosages.
The ministry also advised pilgrims to prepare two essential bags before departure.
The first is a first aid kit containing 10 key items, including hand sanitiser, wound disinfectants, fever-reducing medication, painkillers, moisturising creams, ointments for burns and allergies, tissues, face masks, scissors and nail clippers.
The second should include personal care essentials aimed at improving comfort during the pilgrimage, such as a toothbrush and toothpaste, a metal water bottle to keep water cool, a light-coloured umbrella, a small handheld fan and cotton towels, which the ministry described as essential tools for coping with weather conditions at the holy sites.
The guide also outlined preventive health practices during Hajj, including carefully selecting food, ensuring it is clean and properly cooked to avoid food poisoning, maintaining personal hygiene, washing hands regularly and avoiding sharing personal items to reduce the spread of infectious diseases.
Pilgrims were further advised to avoid heat exhaustion and heatstroke by staying hydrated, wearing light clothing and taking regular rest breaks in suitable areas.
The ministry also called on pilgrims to remain aware of symptoms such as dehydration, fatigue and food poisoning, and to seek medical advice immediately if they experience any health complications during the pilgrimage.
The ministry said adherence to the integrated set of preventive measures would not only protect individuals but also contribute to protecting the wider community, helping ensure that Hajj rituals are performed in a healthy and safe environment.
Pilgrims were urged to prioritise awareness and personal responsibility to ensure “a safe Hajj through awareness and good health”.