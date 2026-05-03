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Abu Dhabi urges pilgrims to prepare early for Hajj

Pilgrims advised to begin improving physical fitness at least 3 weeks before departure

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The centre advised prospective pilgrims to seek medical advice before departure to confirm their health status is stable, particularly for those with chronic conditions.
The centre advised prospective pilgrims to seek medical advice before departure to confirm their health status is stable, particularly for those with chronic conditions.
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Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has urged residents planning to perform Hajj to prioritise early medical preparation, including consulting doctors, reviewing medications and ensuring required vaccinations are taken ahead of travel.

In guidance shared on its official social media channels, the centre advised prospective pilgrims to seek medical advice before departure to confirm their health status is stable, particularly for those with chronic conditions.

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It recommended that travellers carry an adequate supply of prescribed medication in its original packaging, along with a medical report detailing their condition, treatment plan and dosages, to facilitate care if needed during the journey.

The centre also highlighted the need for caution among patients taking medications that may increase the risk of dehydration, advising consultation with healthcare providers to assess whether adjustments are required before travel.

Pilgrims were encouraged to begin improving their physical fitness at least three weeks before departure, given the physical demands of the rituals, and to receive necessary vaccinations at least 10 days in advance to ensure full effectiveness. Maintaining a balanced diet to support the immune system was also advised.

Before travelling, the centre stressed the importance of completing all mandatory and recommended vaccinations and visiting the nearest government health centre to update medical records.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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