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Saudi Arabia sets Hajj health rules, restricts pilgrims with serious illnesses

Vaccinations required as authorities tighten safety rules

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Health conditions barred from Hajj include advanced kidney failure, severe heart failure, liver cirrhosis, serious mental illnesses, dementia, advanced aging, and pregnancy in the final trimester.
Health conditions barred from Hajj include advanced kidney failure, severe heart failure, liver cirrhosis, serious mental illnesses, dementia, advanced aging, and pregnancy in the final trimester.
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Saudi Arabia has outlined a list of medical conditions that may disqualify individuals from obtaining a Hajj permit, as part of efforts to safeguard pilgrims’ health during the annual pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Health and the Public Health Authority said the restrictions apply to people suffering from conditions that could impair their ability to perform rituals, including advanced kidney failure requiring dialysis, severe heart failure, liver cirrhosis, serious mental illnesses, dementia, advanced age-related frailty, and pregnancy in the final trimester.

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Authorities said pilgrims must meet health requirements that allow them to complete the rituals safely and without complications that could endanger their wellbeing.

The ministry also said all pilgrims must receive a meningococcal meningitis vaccine, with a single dose of the quadrivalent vaccine administered at least 10 days before the start of Hajj.

Additional recommended vaccinations include COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, particularly for high-risk groups such as the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic conditions including heart, respiratory and kidney diseases, as well as diabetes.

Officials said updated doses of COVID-19 and flu vaccines are advised, especially if previous vaccinations were administered before the recommended dates.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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