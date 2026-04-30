Vaccinations required as authorities tighten safety rules
Saudi Arabia has outlined a list of medical conditions that may disqualify individuals from obtaining a Hajj permit, as part of efforts to safeguard pilgrims’ health during the annual pilgrimage.
The Ministry of Health and the Public Health Authority said the restrictions apply to people suffering from conditions that could impair their ability to perform rituals, including advanced kidney failure requiring dialysis, severe heart failure, liver cirrhosis, serious mental illnesses, dementia, advanced age-related frailty, and pregnancy in the final trimester.
Authorities said pilgrims must meet health requirements that allow them to complete the rituals safely and without complications that could endanger their wellbeing.
The ministry also said all pilgrims must receive a meningococcal meningitis vaccine, with a single dose of the quadrivalent vaccine administered at least 10 days before the start of Hajj.
Additional recommended vaccinations include COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, particularly for high-risk groups such as the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic conditions including heart, respiratory and kidney diseases, as well as diabetes.
Officials said updated doses of COVID-19 and flu vaccines are advised, especially if previous vaccinations were administered before the recommended dates.