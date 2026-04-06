Hajj 2026 vaccinations and health checklist for pilgrims travelling to Mecca

Advice for elderly pilgrims and those with chronic conditions - Pilgrims with underlying health conditions, as well as older adults, should take extra precautions before and during Hajj.

Consult your doctor before travel - Those with serious conditions such as advanced cancers, heart or respiratory diseases, or liver and kidney issues should seek medical advice to assess their fitness for the journey.

Carry medical documentation - Bring a report detailing your medical history, prescribed medications, and possible complications. This can be crucial in case of emergencies.

Manage your medications carefully - Carry enough medication for the entire trip in original packaging. Knowing the generic names can help if replacements are needed abroad.

Adjust medication schedules if needed

Speak to your doctor about timing adjustments, especially when dealing with time zone changes.

Update routine vaccinations - Ensure you are protected against diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, varicella, and polio.

Bring necessary medical equipment - If you rely on devices such as oxygen support, hearing aids, or implants, carry spare batteries and supplies.

Plan for mobility needs - Wheelchair users should bring their own and arrange assistance if needed. Wheelchairs are also available for purchase in Makkah.