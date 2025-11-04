GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia opens Hajj 2026 registration for Muslim-Minority countries via Nusuk platform

The Nusuk Hajj is the only authorised channel under the Direct Hajj Program

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has opened registration for Hajj 1447 AH (2026) through the Nusuk Hajjdigital platform, allowing Muslims from minority communities around the world to apply directly for the pilgrimage without intermediaries, Okaz newspaper reported. 

The ministry said registration began on 15 Rabi’ Al Thani 1447 AH, corresponding to October 7, 2025, and emphasized that Nusuk Hajj (hajj.nusuk.sa) is the only authorized channel for applications under the Direct Hajj Program. 

The initiative is designed to streamline the registration process, ensure transparency, and protect pilgrims from fraudulent agents or unauthorized platforms.

Supervised by the ministry’s technical and administrative teams, the platform provides an integrated digital experiencethat includes registration, package selection, and secure payment options. 

The ministry noted that the current phase focuses solely on account registration, while package selection and booking will be announced later.

To register, applicants must visit hajj.nusuk.sa, select their country of residence, enter their email address, agree to the terms, verify their account through a one-time password, create a password, and upload required documents such as a passport, personal photo, and proof of residence. Users may also add up to seven family members under a single account.

The ministry added that individuals wishing to serve as Hajj guides can also apply through the platform by selecting the “Become a Guide” option and submitting forms for official approval.

Reiterating its warning against unauthorized channels, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed that registration is exclusively conducted via the official Nusuk Hajj platform. It cautioned against third parties, travel offices, or websites claiming to offer registration or payment services, noting that only licensed service providers approved through Nusuk Hajj are permitted to facilitate Hajj bookings. 

