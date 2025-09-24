GOLD/FOREX
UAE opens Hajj 2026 season registration: Apply online by October 9

UAE citizens and residents can register online as authorities enhance Hajj services

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
UAE invites early Hajj 2026 applications to enhance pilgrim services

Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat has announced that registration for the 2026 Hajj season is now open, running from today until October 9.

Citizens and residents intending to perform Hajj next year can submit their applications online through the authority’s official website or via its smart app.

Officials emphasised that the early registration period is part of comprehensive preparations aimed at enhancing efficiency and ensuring a smooth, well-organised experience for all pilgrims.

Authorities encouraged prospective pilgrims to complete their applications promptly and use official channels to avoid delays, noting that these measures are designed to streamline services and improve coordination—from initial registration to travel arrangements.

