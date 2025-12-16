Saudi Arabia: SR100,000 fines for Hajj transport violations

The draft mandates a permit from the Hajj transport authority for all service providers
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Mecca and the Holy Sites has released draft regulations outlining a new framework for governing transportation services during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a move aimed at tightening oversight of one of the world’s largest and most complex mass-mobility operations.
Under the proposed rules, according to Okaz newspaper, individuals or companies found in violation of the regulations could face a series of penalties, including fines starting at 150 Saudi riyals and reaching up to 100,000 riyals.
More serious breaches may result in suspension from participating in Hajj operations for one to three seasons, while the most severe violations could lead to the permanent revocation of operating permits.
The draft regulations make clear that no service provider may operate Hajj transportation services within the designated geographical areas without first obtaining an official permit from the pilgrim transportation guidance centre.
Providers seeking to participate must submit an application stating their intent, along with details such as the number of buses available and other technical and operational requirements demonstrating readiness.
According to the commission, applications will open annually on the first day of Jumada al-Thani and remain open for 60 days. All submissions must be completed electronically through a platform designated by the guidance centre.
Service providers will also be required to submit all necessary data and supporting documents no later than the 15th of Shawwal each year, though the centre may extend the deadline until the end of Shawwal if needed.
Operational reliability is a central focus of the proposed framework. The regulations require service providers to supply an alternative means of transport immediately in the event of a vehicle breakdown, within one hour inside cities and their suburbs, and within two hours outside urban areas.
If a provider fails to meet this requirement, the relevant authority may arrange substitute transportation that meets approved standards, with the provider bearing the associated costs.
In addition, providers must ensure the availability of a sufficient number of qualified technicians to maintain buses and guarantee their safe and efficient operation throughout the Hajj season, in line with technical standards set by the guidance centre.
