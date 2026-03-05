Saudi Arabia opens Hajj package bookings for domestic pilgrims

Citizens and residents can reserve packages via Nusuk platform
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has opened the booking phase for Hajj packages for domestic pilgrims, allowing Saudi citizens and expatriates with valid residency permits to select and reserve their pilgrimage packages.
The ministry said applicants who previously registered their information during the initial phase can now access the available packages through the Nusuk digital platform, either via the website or mobile application.
Payments for confirmed bookings will be completed through the SADAD electronic payment system. The earlier data-registration stage for domestic pilgrims began on February 23 (Ramadan 6).
According to the ministry, applicants may review the available packages and choose the option that best suits their needs before issuing a booking invoice and completing payment electronically.
The process is part of a digital system designed to streamline the organisation of Hajj services and ensure fair access to pilgrimage opportunities.
Pilgrims must complete payment within 72 hours after booking. This timeframe will remain in effect until Dhul Qada 27, corresponding to May 14.
Starting from May 15, the payment period will be shortened to six hours to allow more applicants the opportunity to secure available places. Reservations will be automatically cancelled if payment is not completed within the specified time.
The ministry also outlined the cancellation policy for booked packages. Pilgrims may cancel their reservations without any deductions before the Hajj permit is issued and until Shawwal 30 (April 18).
After permits are issued, refund amounts will vary depending on the timing of the cancellation request. However, no refunds will be granted for cancellations made from Dhul Hijjah 1 (May 18) until the booking platform closes.