New rules for visas, accommodation, vaccinations and land travel for Umrah
Dubai: Performing Umrah has become easier for UAE residents and Muslims from around the world thanks to a series of updates from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. From visa eligibility and hotel requirements to health regulations and land travel rules, here’s a full guide on what you need to know before planning your pilgrimage.
According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, a new amendment has shortened the validity of the Umrah entry visa from three months to one month from the date of issuance. However, once pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia, they can still stay for up to three months, as the duration of stay remains unchanged.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that holders of all visa types can now perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia.
This includes visitors with personal, family, tourist, transit, or work visas, as well as those holding electronic or GCC resident eVisas. The announcement, shared via the Saudi Press Agency, is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to simplify the Umrah process and support Vision 2030 goals of enhancing access for Muslims worldwide.
GCC residents can perform Umrah using transit visas issued via Saudi Airlines and Flynas (saudia.com and flynas.com) or apply for an eVisa through Saudi Arabia’s official visa platform
The ministry stated the initiative aims to make it easier for Muslims to perform their rituals “with ease and tranquillity.”
Pilgrims outside Saudi Arabia can now apply directly for Umrah visas and book services without intermediaries through the Nusuk Umrah platform (umrah.nusuk.sa).
The platform, launched by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, allows users to apply for an Umrah visa online, book hotels, transport, and cultural tours, customise travel packages and make secure payments online. The platform eliminates the need for intermediaries.
'Nusuk Umrah' provides multiple pilgrimage services and aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to enhance service quality and accommodate growing numbers of Muslims performing Umrah in safety and ease.
All international pilgrims must have a verified hotel booking before being issued an Umrah visa.
Accommodation contracts must be booked through licensed hotels approved by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism and documented electronically on the Nusuk Masar platform before visa approval
This rule applies to all Umrah service providers, establishments, and travel agents. It ensures pilgrims have guaranteed accommodation, protects their rights, and enhances service standards throughout the pilgrimage journey.
The Saudi Ministry of Health has updated its health requirements for Umrah pilgrims. All travellers must receive the meningitis vaccine at least 10 days before travelling.
Approved vaccine options include Quadrivalent Polysaccharide Vaccine (valid for three years) and Conjugate Quadrivalent Vaccine (valid for five years)
Vaccination certificates must list the vaccine name, type, and date, verified by the issuing country’s health authority.
Additionally, all travellers aged six months and above must receive the seasonal influenza vaccine, administered at least 10 days before travel and within the past year.
In the UAE, required vaccines are available at public health centres, hospitals, and private clinics. Travellers are advised to book a pre-travel health consultation at least one month in advance to ensure timely vaccination.
UAE residents planning to drive or travel by bus for Umrah must enter Saudi Arabia through approved land border crossings and licensed tour operators.
Official land ports for Umrah entry include:
Ar Ruqi
Al Khafaji
King Fahd Causeway
Salwa
Al Batha
Empty Quarter
Al Haditha
Al Durrah
Al Jadeedah
Halat Ammar
Al Wadiah
For those driving from the UAE:
A valid UAE driving licence is required
The vehicle must have valid insurance recognised in Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims can purchase third-party liability insurance (TPL) online via the official Manafith system (manafeth.najm.sa) or through the Manafith app (iOS and Android)
TPL insurance covers damage to others in the event of an accident but does not include personal or vehicle coverage.
If you are driving to Saudi Arabia, you will need a valid passport, Emirates ID, a valid visit visa and Umrah permit obtained through the Nusuk app. The Nusuk app is also required to book an Umrah appointment and schedule a visit to Al Rawda Al Sharifa at the Prophet’s Mosque (peace be upon him).
This article was orginally published on October 7, 2025 and has been updated since.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox