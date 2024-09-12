Dubai: Planning a road trip from the UAE to Saudi Arabia? Before you hit the road, make sure your vehicle is insured, as it is a mandatory requirement for foreign cars entering Saudi Arabia. While you can purchase motor insurance at the border, why not just skip the queues and buy it online ahead of time?

With ‘Manafith’, the official insurance system for foreign vehicles entering or passing through Saudi Arabia, you can easily get your car insured in just a few clicks. Whether you are driving across the border for a weekend trip or a longer stay, buying your insurance online ensures a faster and smoother entry at the Saudi border crossing.

How to get Manafith insurance online

To save time at the border, you can purchase motor insurance via the Manafith website manafeth.najm.sa or through their mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices. This ensures you cross the border quickly without stopping to buy an insurance policy.

What does Manafith insurance cover?

Manafith provides third-party liability (TPL) insurance for non-Saudi vehicles, covering any damage your car might cause to other vehicles or people in an accident. However, it will not cover damage to your own car or any injuries you may sustain.

Manafith motor insurance costs:

• For one week – SAR 120 (Dh117.45)

• For two weeks – SAR 200 (Dh195.75)

• For one month – SAR 250 (Dh244.69)

• For three months – SAR 400 (Dh391.50)

• For six months – SAR 900 (Dh880.88)

• For one year – SAR 1,200 (Dh1,174.48)

How to apply for Saudi motor insurance:

1. Visit this website - manafeth.najm.sa and choose your insurance duration from the available options (for example - one week or one month).

2. Next, start filling out the details for your insurance policy:

• Enter the start date (which is pre-filled and you have to apply for the vehicle insurance one day before your trip).

• Select the policy duration from the drop-down menu.

• Enter the end date (which is also pre-filled).

• Select the country you are coming from.

• Select the border (for UAE motorists the only option available is the Batha border).

3. Now, enter your vehicle information:

• Select the country in which the car is registered.

• Enter the plate number and code.

• Enter chassis number (the car’s chassis number is found on the back of the vehicle registration card).

• Select the vehicle manufacturer and model.

• Enter the vehicle manufacture year.

• Select the vehicle type from the drop-down menu (for example – private vehicle).

4. Review the total cost, including Value Added Tax (VAT) which is 15 per cent in Saudi Arabia, and make your payment via debit or credit card. Once the payment is successful, you will instantly get the car insurance on the website and it will be linked to your vehicle.

Documents you need at the border

When you reach the Al Batha border, make sure you have the following documents ready:

• A valid Emirates ID and passport

• Your UAE driving licence

• The vehicle’s registration card (mulkiya)

• Your Manafith TPL insurance

• A valid Saudi visit visa (depending on your nationality, you may be eligible for a visa on arrival or a 90-day eVisa). Click here for a detailed guide on applying for a Saudi eVisa.

If you are driving a vehicle that is not in your name (a rental or mortgaged car), you will need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the owner or the bank.

What to do in case of an accident

If you are involved in a traffic accident while driving a foreign vehicle in Saudi Arabia, you must report it by calling Najm at their toll-free number 199033 or via WhatsApp at 920000560.