Dubai: If you are planning to visit Saudi Arabia and want to drive around the country, there is some good news if you are already a UAE resident – residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) can use the driving licence issued by their country of residence to drive in the GCC.
You can also drive a rented car easily in Saudi Arabia, especially after the country introduced a special service last year, allowing visitors to drive rented cars. In November 2022, Saudi Traffic Directorate announced a new service on the Absher platform, which is the official services portal for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior.
Special service for car rental companies
As per the announcement made by the ministry, the service was introduced for the Absher Business platform, to allow car rental companies to authorise visitors to Saudi Arabia to drive vehicles on the basis of the border number.
Documents you need to rent a car
As per the car rental companies that spoke with Gulf News, as a UAE resident, you would be required to bring the following documents with you when visiting a rental agency to book the car to rent:
1. Original Emirates ID
2. Original driving licence issued in the UAE
3. Copy of your Saudi visa
4. Credit card, for payment
For how many months can I use the UAE driving licence in Saudi Arabia?
As per Article 42 of Saudi Arabia’s Traffic Law: “An international and foreign driving licence shall be valid for one year as of the date the holder of the licence enters the Kingdom, or until said licence expires, whichever is earlier.”