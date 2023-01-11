How visitors, residents can check traffic fines in Saudi Arabia

What is the border number?

The border number is the unique number assigned by the Saudi immigration authorities to every passport holder who enters on a new visa to Saudi Arabia.



The border number is a unique number assigned to an individual who enters Saudi Arabia on a new visa by the Saudi immigration authority, which is the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat). According to the Saudi Ministry of Interior’s (MOI) website, if you have a visit visa, you can find the border number written by hand, starting with the digit ‘3’