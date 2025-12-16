More Britons advance plans to relocate to the UAE amid accelerating exodus

Potential UK expats seek financial, residency planning months before relocating to the UAE
Dubai: For long-term UAE residents, the shift is subtle but growing harder to miss. British expats are arriving more prepared than previous waves, often with residency plans mapped out, finances structured and long-term decisions already made. What has changed is not only the scale of migration from the UK, but how early those moves are being planned.
New global wealth migration data highlights the momentum behind this change. Henley & Partners’ Private Wealth Migration Report 2025 shows the UK is on track to lose around 16,500 millionaires in 2025, the largest outflow of high-net-worth individuals ever recorded by any country. That follows nearly 10,000 departures in 2024 and more than 4,000 in 2023, pointing to an accelerating pattern rather than a one-off spike.
At the same time, the UAE continues to rank as the world’s leading destination for incoming millionaires, attracting close to 10,000 high-net-worth individuals annually. For UAE residents, this helps explain why British newcomers increasingly arrive with clearer expectations — and fewer surprises — about life here.
This wealth migration wave is reshaping how British expats approach relocation. Holborn Assets, a financial advisory firm with a major Middle East presence, reports a 35 per cent surge in enquiries from British expats, many of whom are seeking guidance well before leaving the UK.
“This is not a slow leak — it’s an exodus,” said Simon Parker, chief operating officer at Holborn Assets. “A growing number of wealthy Britons are leaving the UK and choosing the UAE and wider Gulf due to the UK’s increasingly complex and punitive tax environment.”
Robert Parker, chief executive of Holborn Assets, said the profile of today’s expat looks very different from previous generations. “We’re no longer just hearing from those who are already living and working overseas. We are seeing more people seeking help before they move,” he said. “They want clarity on tax, pensions and long-term wealth — and they want it before they make mistakes.”
That early engagement reflects how complicated cross-border living has become. According to HSBC and Ipsos research, 45 per cent of people planning to relocate are unsure how to manage their finances internationally, while 59 per cent worry about taxation and compliance across borders.
Independent research reinforces why early planning now feels unavoidable. HSBC-Ipsos found that practical barriers often catch movers off guard. “Almost three in five survey respondents agreed that being unable to transfer their credit history led to struggles setting up essentials such as a bank account,” the research noted, adding that half of those planning to move overseas said this remained a concern.
For many UK nationals considering the UAE, these risks are now addressed months ahead of relocation. Financial planning, pension positioning and residency routes are no longer afterthoughts handled once settled. They are part of the decision to move in the first place.
Economists tracking the trend say the UK’s position has weakened rapidly. In the Henley report, Professor Trevor Williams, former chief economist at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “Increasing numbers of high-income individuals are relocating globally … the UK is slipping fast. It is currently experiencing a significant and accelerating outflow of high-net-worth individuals.”
That sense of urgency has filtered down beyond ultra-wealthy circles. Professionals planning careers in the UAE are increasingly adopting the same mindset: plan first, relocate later.
While tax and wealth structuring dominate early conversations, quality-of-life considerations play a growing role in pre-move planning. HSBC’s international research consistently ranks the UAE at the top for relocation appeal. The bank found the country rated highest for “lifestyle, increased earnings, family stability, purchasing power and sustainable living conditions.”
This helps explain why British families increasingly arrive with schooling, housing and healthcare decisions already in motion. Abu Dhabi, in particular, has seen rising interest from UK expats seeking long-term stability rather than short-term opportunity.
For UAE residents, this creates a noticeable difference. New arrivals integrate faster, make quicker decisions and place more immediate demands on schools, housing and professional services. They arrive not to experiment, but to settle.
As more UK expats plan their move earlier, expat life in the UAE evolves with them. Banks, employers and service providers encounter newcomers who ask detailed questions from day one — not about basics, but about long-term options.
This trend also feeds back into the wider economy. Advisory services, education, healthcare and property markets increasingly cater to expats who see the UAE as a permanent base rather than a temporary stop.
As Britain grapples with a widening millionaire brain drain, Gulf economies stand to benefit. For UAE residents, the more interesting question may be how this new generation of prepared expats reshapes communities, competition and opportunity in the years ahead.
