UAE expats still prioritise saving in 2026, but refuse to give up living large

New surveys show UAE residents saving more while protecting travel and everyday comforts
Dubai: As 2026 gets underway, many expats in the UAE are approaching the year with a quieter kind of resolve.
Saving money sits firmly at the top of the agenda. A new Toluna survey shows 57% of UAE residents list managing finances or saving as their top New Year’s resolution, making it the leading priority for the second year in a row. Career goals remain important, with 37% planning to look for a new role, better position or salary increase in the year ahead.
What stands out is how stable this mindset has become. Financial discipline hovered around the 50% mark in 2023 and 2024, surged in 2025, and has now held steady into 2026. For many expats, saving is no longer a temporary response to rising costs. It is becoming a default habit.
“For the second year running, saving money sits at the heart of New Year’s resolutions in the UAE,” said Danny Mendonca, managing director for the Middle East and Africa at Toluna. “What’s changed is that people are becoming more selective rather than restrictive.”
That selectivity reflects the realities expats continue to navigate. More than half of residents (54%) cite rising living costs as their biggest concern for 2026, followed by personal financial security (45%) and housing-related expenses (44%), according to the Toluna data.
While concerns have eased slightly from last year’s peaks, affordability remains the main force shaping decisions. The conversation has shifted from cutting everything back to deciding what is genuinely worth spending on.
Everyday choices, especially around food, show how that thinking plays out. About 34% of residents say they plan to eat healthier in 2026, but “healthy” no longer means premium. Instead, it means practical.
66% prioritise fresh, minimally processed food
63% focus more on nutritional value
60% plan to cook more at home and eat out less
This redefinition of healthy eating aligns with broader spending plans. When asked where they would cut back most, 40% pointed to eating out, followed by luxury products or services (38%) and food deliveries (37%).
Expats are not cutting essentials. They are trimming convenience.
Despite tighter control elsewhere, one category continues to resist cuts: travel.
Nearly three-quarters of UAE residents plan at least one international trip in 2026, with 44% expecting one to two trips and 30% planning three to four.
The difference is how those trips are booked. Value dominates decision-making, with 28% prioritising deals or discounts, 28% preferring all-inclusive packages, and 27% choosing flexible travel dates.
For expats, travel often means family visits, reconnecting with home, or long breaks that feel earned. Those plans are being optimised, not abandoned.
Beyond money and travel, resolutions suggest a recalibration of lifestyle priorities rather than a wholesale reset.
Around 35% want to spend more quality time with family and friends, while 31% aim to improve work-life balance and 31% plan to exercise more regularly.
Confidence remains high. Nearly 89% of respondents say they believe they will follow through on their resolutions, suggesting this year’s goals feel realistic rather than aspirational.
A second survey, carried out by Yonder Consulting among more than 1,500 working people, adds colour to what “saving” actually means.
Nearly one in three say they plan to review and reduce their monthly spending, making it the most common financial resolution. Building a rainy-day buffer has also gained momentum, while others are saving toward specific goals such as holidays, education or major purchases.
Debt reduction remains on the list, though fewer people are prioritising it compared with last year, suggesting some have already made progress. At the same time, a growing group is looking beyond day-to-day finances toward longer-term wealth building, even if cautiously.
Financial advisers say the shift is less about dramatic change and more about consistency.
“A lot of people see January as a fresh start,” said Dan Browne, a financial planner. “But January can also be difficult because people often overspend at the end of the year and then try to reset.”
The habits expats are leaning on tend to be simple:
Tracking spending monthly to see where money actually goes
Cancelling unused subscriptions that quietly add up
Automating savings so it happens without effort
Building an emergency fund for unexpected costs
Pausing before big purchases to avoid impulse spending
“If you take certain steps, you can start the year with better habits in place,” Browne said.
For UAE expats, 2026 does not look like a year of austerity. It looks like a year of intention.
Saving still comes first. Costs are watched closely. But travel remains protected, quality of life still matters, and confidence has not disappeared.
The difference this time is clarity — knowing what to cut, what to keep, and what deserves a place in the budget. That balance may be the most meaningful resolution of all.
