UAE residents reveal New Year's resolutions for 2026

Residents share goals and resolutions for New Year focused on health, family and growth
Dubai: As the new year dawns, UAE residents are setting meaningful intentions for 2026, with a clear focus on health, family connections and self-care. Residents are prioritising what truly matters after reflecting on the year gone by.
Muhammed Ridwan, an Al Ain resident, said he is looking forward to a year of personal growth, family bonding and new experiences.
"I've lived in the UAE for more than a decade. In 2026, I'm determined to lose at least seven kilos, push for better career opportunities and carve out more time for my family," said Ridwan, who is residing with wife Aisha and three-year-old son Eesa Muhammed.
In 2026, Ridwan is striving to grow closer as a family.
"This year, I don't just want routine trips back home, but I wish to explore the world. My goal is to discover a new country with my wife and son and create memories together."
Echoing similar sentiments, Ashok Khadka, an entrepreneur running an Asian and Chinese restaurant in Sharjah, said he wishes to live with more purpose and balance.
“I will prioritise my health and family, because they are my greatest wealth. I aim to read more books on business and money to grow personally and professionally. I will make efforts to spend quality time with my parents who live away from me and stay actively involved in my children's education and future.”
He also wishes to give back to the community. “Above all, I also intend to give back through charity and small acts of kindness, making a positive difference wherever I can,” said Ashok.
Meanwhile, Shani Anis, a working professional from Abu Dhabi, is stepping into the new year with a renewed sense of clarity and purpose.
"When I looked back at 2025, I realised how often I had put myself last. How easily I had accepted exhaustion as normal, silence as strength and survival as living. I had been moving forward, yes, but without feeling present in my own life."
Standing at the edge of 2026, Shani is now looking at self-care as a responsibility rather than a reward.
"In 2026, I decided it would not be about proving anything to anyone. It would be about choosing myself intentionally and without guilt. Loving myself not as a reward, but as a responsibility – taking care of my mind, body and my peace with the same seriousness I once reserved for everyone else," the Abu Dhabi resident said.
Also for Annie Fernandes, an account executive with a marketing agency in Dubai, 2026 will be all about choosing herself.
“I'm choosing movement, health, and experiences that make me feel strong and alive. Through hiking, marathon running, and adventure sports, I want to push my limits while listening to my body and respecting my journey. Every step, climb, and challenge is a reminder that taking time for myself is not selfish, it's necessary. This year is about building strength, confidence, and clarity by showing up for myself every single day,” she said.
Long-time Dubai resident Varghese Yohannan said he and his wife Saly Varghese will focus on health, eco-friendly living, and quality family time.
"We've been living here for about 30 years, and every year has brought new lessons and experiences. In the coming year, we want to focus more on our health, make environmentally responsible choices, and raise greater awareness about eco-friendly living within our community. Above all, spending quality time with our family remains one of our biggest priorities."
Vanessa Olsson, an account manager with a PR and communications consultancy in Dubai, said she will also be focusing more on her health.
She said she wishes to continue choosing activities that bring harmony and support a healthier lifestyle for her in the new year.
“I've recently started playing tennis and plan to dedicate more of my free time to perfecting my performance in it, alongside I will be returning to show jumping, which helps me to activate my competitive side."
