Philips brings AI-powered innovations to World Health Expo Dubai 2026

Verida integrates AI across the imaging chain, from acquisition to reconstruction, generating superior spectral image quality with minimal noise. It reconstructs 145 images per second, delivering entire exams automatically in less than 30 seconds enabling up to 270 exams every day. With its full AI capabilities, Verida can achieve dramatic dose reduction without compromising image quality and reduce energy consumption by up to 45 per cent.

"Combining the latest advances in our proven spectral CT technology with AI, our flagship Verida CT system is designed to set a new standard in superior image quality and accelerated scans, which are fully embedded in the radiology workflow helping clinicians detect and characterise disease earlier, reduce variability in diagnoses, and support efficient treatment pathways, in a single scan," says Said.

Diagnostic precision to the point of care

To meet the demands of the UAE’s expanding healthcare system, Philips is also showcasing advanced point-of-care solutions that deliver diagnostics directly to patients.

Philips Radiography 7000 M is a premium mobile X-ray system, uses smart automation and AI to reduce physical strain on staff and increase patient throughput by up to 37 per cent, supporting the region’s priorities for healthcare access and efficiency.

Flash 5100 Point of Care Ultrasound combines exceptional image clarity, smart automation, and a portable vertical design with intuitive touchscreen controls. It allows clinicians to perform and document exams in real time, ideal for high-pressure environments.

Building on the Transcend platform, Philips Transcend Plus Release integrates AI and intelligent automation into EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx cardiovascular ultrasound systems, delivering fast, reproducible results with high image quality and enhanced decision support.

"Transcend Plus is one solution that delivers on healthcare providers’ belief that AI can reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease," says Said. “The system streamlines workflows and improves diagnostic accuracy across care settings, from echo labs to outpatient clinics and long-term care, helping cardiology teams work more efficiently, without compromising quality.”

Across the portfolio, Collaboration Live enables secure, real-time remote specialist guidance from any Philips ultrasound system, while shared interfaces and compatible transducers eliminate learning curves between systems addressing workflow challenges and ensuring uniform diagnostic capabilities from major hospitals to community clinics for better patient care.

Connected healthcare ecosystem across care settings

Complementing these flagship innovations, Philips is showcasing its comprehensive solutions portfolio designed to support coordinated care pathways across the region’s diverse healthcare ecosystem.

The showcase includes Integrated Healthcare Informatics platforms that enable seamless, reliable data exchange between patient and practitioner, and across every device, transforming clinical data into actionable insights directly into clinical workflows. Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform captures streaming clinical data from nearly any patient device and delivers contextually rich device data for multiple uses such as alarm management, decision support, clinical surveillance, retrospective analytics and research.

Integrated Diagnostics offering brings radiology and cardiology workflows together in a unified solution. To support efficient, consistent radiology operations, Philips Radiology Workspace combines AI-powered insights, advanced visualization, interactive reporting, and integrated scheduling and ordering. In cardiology, Philips capabilities span echocardiography, cardiac CT, and interventional cardiology workflows, demonstrating how integrated data, analysis, and reporting tools support collaboration, standardized workflows, and continuity of care across imaging services.

Philips is also showcasing Digital Pathology solutions that accelerate the transition to fully digital pathology workflows that enable more insights and unlock the potential for integrated diagnostics, and interoperability with cloud and AI, giving clinicians deeper, data-driven clinical insights to accelerate the path from images to answers.

Its Comprehensive Image-Guided Therapy solutions advance minimally invasive procedures including the Azurion Release 3.0 that reduces patient preparation time and delivers 17 per cent faster minimally invasive procedures, while transforming stroke care through direct-to-angio-suite treatment to shorten critical time-to-treatment in these emergency settings where every second counts.

Also on display were Patient Monitoring solutions, including the award-winning IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6500, for flexible monitoring across multiple care settings and the IntelliVue MX850 bedside patient monitor with multi-display and multi-user capabilities for the highest-acuity patients and the most demanding interventions.

"The UAE's healthcare transformation is gathering momentum, and the innovations we're unveiling at WHX Dubai are designed to accelerate it," says Said. "By connecting care across settings, embedding AI into clinical workflows, and designing for sustainability, we're helping healthcare teams deliver predictive, personalized care - and giving them back time to focus on patients.”