Landmark Group’s 16th Beat Diabetes event unites thousands of families, residents

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said: “The Dubai Sports Council has proudly partnered with Landmark Group on the Beat Diabetes Family Event for several years, and we are pleased to see it grow into one of Dubai’s most impactful community wellness initiatives, bringing people together around a shared purpose. In the Year of Family, initiatives such as this play a vital role in promoting physical activity and healthy living as essential foundations for a stronger, healthier, and more resilient society.”