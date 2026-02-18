2026 SABIS STEAM Competition unites over 500 young innovators across 9 countries

The competition offered platform for students to turn learning into real-world solutions
The 2026 SABIS STEAM Competition brought together the largest gathering of young innovators from across the SABIS Network, transforming an ordinary weekend into a vibrant showcase of creativity and future‑ready skills. With record participation, the event welcomed over 500 students from 21 schools across 9 countries, each united by a shared passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.
What began as a robotics-only event in 2022 has now evolved into a global STEAM competition, expanding in scale, categories, and ambition every year. This year’s edition featured seven dynamic disciplines, including robotics, drone, electric car, 3D printing, electronics, and an academic component designed to connect hands‑on performance with conceptual understanding.
From the moment the arenas opened, the atmosphere was electric. Robots navigated intricate courses with precision, drones executed complex flight patterns, circuits powered up, and 3D printers worked nonstop as ideas took shape layer by layer. Students collaborated under pressure, turning setbacks into solutions in real time.
Beyond the excitement of competition, the event highlighted something deeper: the rise of Generation Innovate, a generation of students equipped not just with knowledge but with the mindset to create meaningful change. Throughout the day, participants demonstrated teamwork, critical thinking, creativity, communication, and resilience, some of the skills intentionally nurtured through the SABIS Educational System through STEAM courses and year-round exploratory learning.
As SABIS leadership shared during the opening ceremony, “You are not waiting for the future, you are shaping it. That is what ‘Generation Innovate’ truly means.”
This year’s competition offered students a platform to showcase talent, celebrate curiosity, and apply what they have learned to real-world challenges. It reflects the SABIS long-time commitment to embedding STEAM education into everyday learning and preparing students not just to adapt to the future, but to shape it.