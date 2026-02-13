Airline reports sharp rise in passengers and high seat occupancy in January
Dubai: Etihad Airways reported a sharp rise in passenger traffic at the start of 2026, signalling continued strength in travel demand and sustained momentum after a record year for the Abu Dhabi carrier.
The airline carried 2.2 million passengers in January, marking a 29% increase from the same month last year, while seat occupancy remained high across its expanding network. The load factor reached 89.9% during the month, slightly higher than the 89.1% recorded a year earlier, reflecting steady demand even while capacity continued to grow.
The results point to a stable demand environment despite broader shifts in global aviation markets, where airlines remain focused on balancing expansion with operational efficiency.
Etihad entered the year with an operating fleet of 127 aircraft and a global network spanning 110 destinations, reinforcing its push to widen connectivity while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as a transit hub.
Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves said: "January has been a strong start to 2026. Demand is high, our product is resonating with customers, and the dedication of our teams is evident in every flight," he said.
He added that maintaining high seat occupancy while expanding capacity remained a key operational achievement.
"Maintaining load factors above 89 per cent while growing capacity at this pace is something we are proud of. It reflects the strength of our network and Abu Dhabi's growing appeal as both a destination and a gateway for travellers across the region and beyond."
The airline also announced new routes during the month, including direct services to Luxembourg and Calgary, which will connect the two cities to Abu Dhabi for the first time.