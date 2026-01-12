Airline adds 29 aircraft and 16 routes in 2025 as load factors stay high
Abu Dhabi: UAE's flag carrier, Etihad Airways, has recorded its highest passenger numbers in history, carrying 22.4 million travellers in 2025, as strong demand for Abu Dhabi and disciplined capacity growth powered the airline’s fastest expansion since the pandemic.
For UAE travellers, the surge means more destinations, higher frequencies and newer aircraft across Etihad’s network.
Passenger numbers rose 21 per cent year-on-year, while the airline closed December with a record 2.2 million passengers, up 28 per cent compared to the same month in 2024.
Etihad’s passenger load factor – a key measure of how full its planes are – reached 88.3 per cent for the full year, up two percentage points from 2024, underlining strong demand across leisure, business and visiting-friends-and-relatives travel.
In December alone, load factor stood at 87.6 per cent, showing consistently high utilisation during the peak winter travel season.
The airline said its 2025 growth accounted for around half of the UAE’s total airline passenger growth, highlighting Etihad’s central role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s tourism push and economic diversification plans.
Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways' chief executive, said 2025 was a standout year for the airline. "We carried more than 22 million passengers – the highest annual total in our history – while improving our service, product and customer satisfaction across the year,” he said.
“Closing the year with a record December reflects the confidence our customers place in our product and service. With the largest fleet in Etihad’s history, of 127 aircraft, Etihad is better positioned than ever to welcome more visitors to Abu Dhabi and deliver extraordinary travel experiences for our guests across a rapidly expanding network.”
Neves added that the airline remains focused on safety, customer service and sustainable growth as it enters 2026.
A major driver of the growth was Etihad’s largest-ever single-year fleet expansion, with 29 aircraft added in 2025, taking the operating fleet to 127 aircraft.
The airline’s network also expanded from 94 to 110 destinations, giving UAE travellers more direct options across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and emerging long-haul markets.
Among the most closely watched additions was the Airbus A321LR, which brings Etihad’s premium cabin experience to more short- and medium-haul routes. The narrowbody aircraft type was part of Etihad’s wider fleet investment strategy, including aircraft orders announced during the Dubai Airshow last year, as the airline prepared for its next phase of growth.
The introduction of the Airbus A321LR is significant for Etihad’s product strategy. The aircraft allows the airline to deploy full premium cabins, including business class, on thinner routes that would not normally justify widebody aircraft.
This gives Etihad greater flexibility to open new destinations, increase frequencies and offer a consistent premium experience across its network – a key differentiator as competition intensifies in the Gulf aviation market.
Etihad’s record passenger numbers come as the airline continues to prepare for a potential initial public offering (IPO), part of Abu Dhabi’s broader push to list state-backed assets and deepen capital markets.
While no official timeline has been announced, sustained traffic growth, a larger fleet and improving operational performance strengthen Etihad’s investment case and long-term outlook.
