Etihad Airways carries 2.1 million passengers in November

Etihad Airways Sets New Record with 2.1 Million Passengers in November
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways carried 2.1 million passengers in November 2025, marking a 28 per cent increase compared with the same month last year and setting a new monthly record for the airline this year.
The national carrier sustained strong operational performance, with a passenger load factor of 89 per cent throughout November.
Since the beginning of 2025 through the end of November, Etihad has transported 20.2 million passengers, representing a 20 per cent rise over the same period in 2024.
The airline maintained an average load factor of 88 per cent during this period, reflecting continued confidence from both business and leisure travellers.
Etihad’s expansion in November included the launch of new services to Tunis, Hanoi, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong and Medina, moves that have contributed to sustained growth in both outbound travel and inbound arrivals to the UAE capital.
By the end of the month, the airline’s fleet had grown to 124 aircraft, up from 98 in November 2024. The expansion was bolstered by the addition of four new A321LR aircraft to the fleet during November.
