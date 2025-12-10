7 festive markets to visit in the UAE this season: From Madinat Jumeirah to Expo City

See lights, festive stalls, family fun and seasonal treats at UAE markets happening now
Dubai: December in the UAE means one thing: the country transforms into a festive wonderland. From cozy markets under twinkling lights to family-friendly pop-ups with Santa meet-and-greets, there's no shortage of holiday magic. Whether you're hunting for artisan gifts, craving seasonal treats, or just want to soak up that winter-market vibe, here are the best Christmas and winter markets lighting up the UAE right now.
When: December 5-31, 2025
Where: Fort Island, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Hours: Monday to Thursday from 3 PM, Friday to Sunday from noon
Entry: Free
Step into a 1,750 square meter festive souk that feels straight out of a holiday movie. There's a massive Christmas tree, twinkling lights everywhere, and live bands playing holiday classics. But the real magic A snow-fight zone, a North Pole-style train ride, a Venetian carousel, and even festive abra rides with Santa himself. Add in seasonal food and drinks, and you've got yourself the ultimate winter escape.
Perfect for: Families with kids who want the full festive experience.
When: December 13-28, 2025
Where: Jumeirah Emirates Towers (under the Museum of the Future), Dubai
Hours: Daily 2 PM to midnight, weekends until 1 AM
Entry: Free
This one's for those who like their festive vibes polished and Instagram-ready. Think gourmet food stalls, chic shopping pop-ups, a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, and Santa's grotto for the little ones. There's also a kids' zone with inflatables and seasonal workshops, plus live entertainment kicking off around 4:00 PM each evening. Cosy, stylish, and perfectly located.
Perfect for: Casual nights out with friends or a festive date night.
When: December 12, 2025 to January 4, 2026
Where: Waterfront, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai
Hours: Weekdays from 4 PM, weekends until midnight or 1 AM
Entry: Free (some activities may be separately priced)
A laid-back festive pop-up right on the waterfront with interactive food stalls, carnival-style games, art installations, and holiday-themed entertainment. The best part: The mall's fountain and light shows add an extra dose of magic to your evening. It's relaxed, fun, and runs well into the new year if you miss the December rush.
Perfect for: Easy-going evenings with family or friends
When: December 6-31, 2025
Where: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai
Hours: Doors open at 4 PM to 10 PM daily
Entry: Ticketed, starting from Dh50 (kids often free or discounted)
A full winter-themed setup with everything you need for a cheerful December outing. Holiday decor, seasonal snacks, arts and crafts zones, themed workshops for kids, and that cosy winter vibe we all crave. It's family-friendly without being overwhelming, and the Al Wasl Plaza setting makes it feel special.
Perfect for: Families looking for structured activities and festive fun.
When: December 2025 to January 11, 2026
Where: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Entry: Ticketed, starting at Dh25
Go big or go home. Yas Winter Fest brings ice skating, live music, a giant Christmas tree, food and craft stalls, kids' activities, and Santa meet-and-greets all in one massive festive experience. It's a full holiday-season outing that keeps the magic going well into January.
Perfect for: Families who want it all in one spot.
When: Till December 28, 2025
Where: Main atrium, ground floor, Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi
Hours: Sunday to Thursday 10 AM to 10 PM, Friday and Saturday 10 AM to midnight
Entry: Free
Reem Mall's main atrium has transformed into Fa La La Land, a festive wonderland packed with interactive fun. Write letters to Santa at the dedicated station with weekly gift presentations, wrap presents at the gift counter, or try your luck at the advent calendar "spin to win" experience. Kids can dive into arts, crafts, and balloon making in the play area, while everyone can snap photos in the snow globe photo experience. Weekend live performances keep the energy high, and there's even a Make-A-Wish toy drive for those feeling generous. Santa meet-and-greets happen separately at Snow Abu Dhabi.
Perfect for: Families looking for a full day of festive activities under one roof.
When: Until December 26, 2025
Where: North atrium, Level G, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
Hours: Daily 10 AM to 10 PM
Entry: Free (Santa meet-and-greet via registration)
Winter Wonderland is back with fresh festive installations and a fun twist: meet Elva, the UAE's first AI elf influencer. Santa's Winter Fair takes over the space with zones for crafts, games, and photo ops. Try the snowball and antler toss, write letters to Santa, or explore the interactive stations scattered across the atrium. Santa's grotto runs until December 24 with guided visits, a Polaroid photo, and festive treats included. It's classic holiday fun with a modern edge.
Perfect for: Tech-curious families and anyone who loves a good Santa visit.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
