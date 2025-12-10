7 festive markets to visit in the UAE this season: From Madinat Jumeirah to Expo City

Reem Mall's main atrium has transformed into Fa La La Land, a festive wonderland packed with interactive fun. Write letters to Santa at the dedicated station with weekly gift presentations, wrap presents at the gift counter, or try your luck at the advent calendar "spin to win" experience. Kids can dive into arts, crafts, and balloon making in the play area, while everyone can snap photos in the snow globe photo experience. Weekend live performances keep the energy high, and there's even a Make-A-Wish toy drive for those feeling generous. Santa meet-and-greets happen separately at Snow Abu Dhabi.