Why Madinat Jumeirah’s Festive Market is your ultimate Christmas lifesaver

Running out of time to sort Christmas? No need to panic.
Madinat Jumeirah's beloved Festive Market has returned and it's quite helpful for last-minute holiday planning. Running through December 31, this winter wonderland has everything you need to save Christmas, from forgotten gifts to family entertainment and plenty of festive treats to keep everyone happy.
The moment you arrive, you'll spot the showstopper: a massive 36-foot Christmas tree that sets the scene for the entire market. The 1,750 square metre space has been transformed into something straight out of a holiday film, complete with twinkling lights and that unmistakable festive atmosphere.
What makes this market special is that it's completely free to enter, which is why it draws over 400,000 visitors each year. With no entry fee all you have to do is just turn up and enjoy.
If you're still scrambling for presents (we've all been there), the 25 market stalls are an absolute godsend. You'll find artisanal treasures, unique gifts, and all those last-minute bits you suddenly remember you need. It's the perfect solution for anyone who's left their shopping to the eleventh hour.
Here's where Madinat Jumeirah really shines. There's something for everyone. Most rides are just Dh30 each.
For children: The Snow Fight Zone (Dh30) is perfect for little ones aged 2 to 10, giving them five minutes of snowy fun, which is a rare treat in Dubai.
For the thrill-seekers: The Bungee Jumping experience (Dh30) is available for children aged 4 to 14 who weigh between 20kg and 60kg. It's three minutes of pure excitement.
For the really young kids: Younger children will love the Mini Train (Dh30), which takes them on a four-minute journey around the market. There are height restrictions though, kids need to be at least 100cm tall but no taller than 120cm.
For adults and children: The charming Venetian Carousel (Dh30) welcomes children aged 1 to 14 for a four-minute ride. If your little one is under 100cm, an adult can accompany them (though you'll have to stand, not sit on the horses!).
The Ferris Wheel (Dh30) offers spectacular views of the glittering wonderland below during its four-minute ride. It's ideal for smaller children, those up to 120cm tall and weighing no more than 40kg. And if you fancy something truly unique, book yourself onto one of the festive abra tours hosted by Santa himself. It's a fun twist on the traditional Dubai abra experience.
Let's talk food, because no Christmas market visit is complete without indulging in seasonal treats. Madinat Jumeirah's culinary team has pulled out all the stops with prices that won't leave your wallet crying.
Fancy something sweet, the Churros are Dh35, whilst crepes and waffles are just Dh30 each. For proper meals, you can grab a Margherita pizza for Dh55 or go for a chicken shawarma at Dh45. The Angus beef burger is Dh75 if you're feeling hungry, and there are plenty of options for the kids too, chicken fingers for Dh40 or French fries for Dh30.
The festive beverages range from Dh45 to Dh65, perfect for warming up (even if Dubai's winter is rather mild). And if you're after traditional Christmas treats, you can pick up gingerbread cookies, Lebkuchen, or assorted festive biscuits for Dh25 each. There's even stollen for Dh65 and panettone starting from Dh40.
One family activity on offer is the gingerbread house decorating sessions at Dh95. It's the sort of thing that creates those precious family memories, even if your gingerbread house ends up looking slightly wonky. The children will love it, and you will have photos to embarrass them with in years to come.
Throughout the market, you will find live music and entertainment creating that magical holiday atmosphere. It's not just about shopping and eating it's about soaking up the festive spirit with your loved ones.
The Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market runs through December 31 2025, giving you plenty of time to visit before the big day and even squeeze in a return trip before New Year's. With free entry and a huge variety of activities, it's genuinely one of the best value family outings in Dubai during the festive season.
Location: Madinat Jumeirah Fort Island
Timings: Monday to Thursday from 3 PM till late
Friday to Sunday from 12 midday till late
Access: As parking availability is limited, visitors are recommended to take a taxi or share a ride. However there are two paid parking options at Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre Parking or Sahat Al Qasr Parking.
Whether you're desperately hunting for last-minute gifts, looking for something fun to do with visiting relatives, or simply want to soak up some Christmas cheer, this market ticks all the boxes. It's got that rare combination of being both festive and functional, beautiful enough to feel special, practical enough to actually solve your Christmas problems.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
