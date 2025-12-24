Why Madinat Jumeirah’s Festive Market is your ultimate Christmas lifesaver

For children: The Snow Fight Zone (Dh30) is perfect for little ones aged 2 to 10, giving them five minutes of snowy fun, which is a rare treat in Dubai.

For the thrill-seekers: The Bungee Jumping experience (Dh30) is available for children aged 4 to 14 who weigh between 20kg and 60kg. It's three minutes of pure excitement.

For the really young kids: Younger children will love the Mini Train (Dh30), which takes them on a four-minute journey around the market. There are height restrictions though, kids need to be at least 100cm tall but no taller than 120cm.

For adults and children: The charming Venetian Carousel (Dh30) welcomes children aged 1 to 14 for a four-minute ride. If your little one is under 100cm, an adult can accompany them (though you'll have to stand, not sit on the horses!).