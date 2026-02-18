Three of the injured minors have been discharged from the hospital
A shooting in a park in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato left one person dead and eight children wounded, local authorities said Wednesday.
The attack late Tuesday in the city of San Francisco del Rincon claimed the life of a 36-year-old man.
Guanajuato governor Libia Dennise Garcia on X denounced "an absolutely unacceptable incident" that she said injured "girls, boys and adolescents".
She said her government was working with the attorney general's office "to clarify the facts and bring those responsible to justice."
The municipality said three of the injured minors have been discharged from the hospital and the other five were "out of danger."
It did not disclose their ages.
Garcia vowed support for the affected families and promised to "act firmly, responsibly and with the full force of the State."
Guanajuato is a thriving industrial hub and home to several popular tourist destinations, but also Mexico's deadliest state due to gang turf wars, according to official homicide statistics.
It also has about 3,600 missing persons cases, out of more than 120,000 countrywide.
Last month, 11 people were killed and 12 wounded in an armed attack on a soccer field in the town of Salamanca elsewhere in Guanajuato.
And in June last year, 11 people were killed and about 20 injured in a shooting at a neighborhood party in the city of Irapuato.
The state is also the scene for frequent discoveries of human body parts in plastic bags.
Much of the violence in Guanajuato is linked to conflict between the Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation cartel, one of the most powerful in the Latin American nation.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said at the beginning of the year the country's homicide rate in 2025 had fallen to its lowest level in a decade as a result of her administration's national security strategy.