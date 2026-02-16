Del Toro wins shortened UAE Tour first stage

22-year-old made a perfect start to his race by beating Cees Bol and Antonio Tiberi
Liwa Oasis: Mexican youngster Isaac Del Toro powered to victory in a sprint finish in a shortened opening stage of the UAE Tour on Monday.
The 22-year-old, who finished second in last year's Giro d'Italia, made a perfect start to his race by beating Dutchman Cees Bol and Italy's Antonio Tiberi to the finish line of a stage reduced from 144km to 118km due to high winds.
It was an impressive display of strength from Del Toro, getting the better of the pure sprinters.
"It's unbelievable, it's crazy," Del Toro said. "I don't know exactly (how it happened) but I just see the chance and I don't want to regret it."
Italian Jonathan Milan was expected to be in the frame for the stage win but crashed heavily at a roundabout 1,500m from the end.
Del Toro, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his teammate Tadej Pogacar who won the race last year.
Belgian star Remco Evenepoel is likely to be one of his main challengers, after two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard pulled out ahead of the first stage due to a recent crash and illness.
Tuesday's second stage is a 12km time-trial.