GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
UAE Sport

Del Toro wins shortened UAE Tour first stage

22-year-old made a perfect start to his race by beating Cees Bol and Antonio Tiberi

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Team Emirates's Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro Romero leads the pack while approaching the finish line during the first stage of the UAE Tour cycling event from Madinat Zayed Majlis to Liwa Palace in Abu Dhabi on February 16, 2026.
UAE Team Emirates's Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro Romero leads the pack while approaching the finish line during the first stage of the UAE Tour cycling event from Madinat Zayed Majlis to Liwa Palace in Abu Dhabi on February 16, 2026.
AFP

Liwa Oasis: Mexican youngster Isaac Del Toro powered to victory in a sprint finish in a shortened opening stage of the UAE Tour on Monday.

The 22-year-old, who finished second in last year's Giro d'Italia, made a perfect start to his race by beating Dutchman Cees Bol and Italy's Antonio Tiberi to the finish line of a stage reduced from 144km to 118km due to high winds.

It was an impressive display of strength from Del Toro, getting the better of the pure sprinters.

"It's unbelievable, it's crazy," Del Toro said. "I don't know exactly (how it happened) but I just see the chance and I don't want to regret it."

Italian Jonathan Milan was expected to be in the frame for the stage win but crashed heavily at a roundabout 1,500m from the end.

Del Toro, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his teammate Tadej Pogacar who won the race last year.

Belgian star Remco Evenepoel is likely to be one of his main challengers, after two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard pulled out ahead of the first stage due to a recent crash and illness.

Tuesday's second stage is a 12km time-trial.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Authorities urge public cooperation to ensure smooth operations.

Ras Al Khaimah Police ready for UAE Tour stage 3

1m read
How SHE LEADS by Liwa University empowers women in UAE

How SHE LEADS by Liwa University empowers women in UAE

2m read
BTS is returning this year for world tour and fans just can't wait.

Here's how much BTS world tours have made till now

3m read
Team Visma-Lease a Bike's British rider Simon Yates rides on the ascent of the Colle Delle Finestre during the 20th stage of the 108th Giro d'Italia cycling race 205kms from Verres to Sestriere on May 31, 2025.

Giro d'Italia champion Yates announces shock retirement

2m read