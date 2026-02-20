UAE Tour stage five: Key Dubai roads to face temporary closures

Stage begins at Al Mamzar Park with restrictions along Al Wasl Road, E44, E66, and more
Dubai: Several major roads across the emirate will face rolling closures and traffic diversions on Saturday as stage five of the UAE Tour passes through the city, with motorists urged to plan journeys in advance and use alternative routes where possible.
The 166-kilometre stage will begin from Al Mamzar Park at 1:20pm, with traffic restrictions expected to start earlier in surrounding areas as race preparations get under way.
The closures will be temporary and phased, reopening after the peloton and support convoy move through each location.
Roads around Dubai Islands are expected to close from around 1:00pm as cyclists move southwards. Restrictions will then extend to Infinity Bridge Road at about 1:10pm, followed by Infinity Bridge and surrounding routes in Al Mina from 1:15pm.
Traffic will also be affected along Al Wasl Road (D92) and Al Safa Street (D71), with closures forecast around 1:25pm, particularly near the interchange with Sheikh Zayed Road. Motorists heading towards central Dubai should expect delays during this period.
By around 1:30pm, closures are expected along the E44 near Meydan and the Meydan Racecourse, where the first intermediate sprint will take place. The peloton will then move towards the E66 corridor, with restrictions forecast from approximately 1:50pm, including key interchanges such as the E66 and E311 junction.
Further traffic diversions are expected from 2:00pm along Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street (D54), followed by Arabian Ranches and surrounding communities at around 2:15pm.
From 2:30pm, closures will extend along Al Qudra Road (D63), including the interchange with E77. Authorities expect continued restrictions at Al Qudra Cycling Track from 2:45pm as the race approaches Al Marmoom Oasis and the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve.
A second intermediate sprint is scheduled near the cycling track, with further closures forecast around 3:10pm and 3:30pm across Al Qudra and desert areas.
From approximately 3:45pm, diversions are expected at major interchanges including D63 with E77 and D63 with E611. Roads in Arabian Ranches and nearby junctions such as D54 with D57 and D54 with E66 are likely to be affected from around 4:00pm as riders head towards the finish.
The final stretch will see cyclists travel along Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street towards Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, where the stage will conclude later in the afternoon.