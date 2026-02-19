GOLD/FOREX
UAE Sport

Italian Milan takes sprint honours at UAE Tour

Another Italian Antonio Tiberi retained the overall lead

AFP
Jonathan Lidl-Trek's Italian rider Jonathan Milan reacts after crossing the finish line first during the fourth stage of the UAE Tour cycling event in al-Fujairah on February 19, 2026.
Abu Dhabi: Jonathan Milan beat Ethan Vernon and his own younger brother Matteo Milan in a bunch sprint on stage four of the UAE Tour on Thursday.

"This is the first time I've raced with my brother. And it's a podium finish in a World Tour race. I'm very happy and proud because it means a lot to him," said the winner.

Milan's Lidl-Trek team had to fight hard to get into a winning position, catching a long escape just 250m from the finish line.

"The guys in the breakaway were really very strong, but my teammates did a great job keeping the breakaway under control."

Another Italian Antonio Tiberi retained the overall lead with Saturday's Queen stage which culminates atop the Jebel Mobrah mountain on the horizon.

Tiberi took the red jersey on Tuesday on the Tour's first mountain climb as then leader Remco Evenepoel suffered something of a meltdown losing around two minutes.

The Italian from Bahrain-Victorius maintains a 21-second lead over Mexican Isaac Del Toro and a one-minute lead over Colombian Harold Tejada.

Friday's stage five is a 166km run around Dubai and should also result in a bunch sprint.

