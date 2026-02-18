GOLD/FOREX
Bahrain Victorius rider pipped Mexican Isaac del Toro by 15 seconds

Tiberi takes UAE Tour lead from Evenepoel

Abu Dhabi: Italian Antonio Tiberi took the overall lead of the UAE Tour from Remco Evenepoel after winning the third stage on Wednesday.

Bahrain Victorius rider Tiberi pipped Mexican Isaac del Toro by 15 seconds, with Belgian Lennert Van Eetvelt 29 seconds behind in third place.

Double Olympic champion Evenepoel lost the leader's red jersey after finishing more than two minutes behind the 24-year-old Tiberi after a hilly 183km ride from Umm al Quwain to Jebel Mobrah. 

Thursday's 182km of racing is a sprint battle starting and finishing in Fujairah. The seventh and final stage takes place on Sunday.

